White-label brokerage Side keeps turning the screws on Official Partners and the Alexander brothers. Side filed a temporary restraining order on Wednesday against Tal and Oren Alexander, accusing the brothers of moving the underlying collateral on a loan that Side extended to Official Partners prior to the rape accusations against the Alexanders.

The order requests that the Alexanders be prevented from “selling, transferring, dissipating, or otherwise disposing of any of Defendants’ real property or any of the collateral” on the loan.

Side contends that good cause exists for the order because “the Alexanders have moved the collateral in violation of the Note and Security Agreement and refused to identify where the collateral is located, raising legitimate concerns that defendants are in the process of dissipating the assets constituting the collateral.”

Details on what the collateral is and the nature of the loan are redacted in Side’s court filings.

The filing is the latest turn in a lawsuit filed by Side in October against the brothers and Official Partners. Side claims the defendants have breached contracts between the two parties that were extended in August 2022.

The complaint states that Official Partners and the brothers agreed to pay the principal sum and interest on the loan, and that Side should be paid additional damages related to legal fees and a jury trial.

Official Partners and the Alexander brothers have been summoned to court but have yet to file anything in the case. The defendants couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. Side did not respond to requests for comment from HousingWire.

Once considered superstars in the New York City real estate world, Official Partners and the Alexanders were hit with three lawsuits in the spring that accused the brothers of sexually assaulting more than 30 women.

In March, Rebecca Mandel and Kate Whiteman filed separate accusations of rape against twin brothers Oren and Alon Alexander twin brothers. Tal Alexande is not a defendant in these lawsuits.

In July, Tal Alexander denied the allegations in a suit filed by Angelica Parker that accused him and younger brother Alon of drugging and raping Parker while Oren watched. The incident allegedly occurred in 2012.

At the end of June, Tal and Oren Alexander took leaves of absence from Official Partners. Oren’s New York and Florida real estate licenses are no longer active.