James Cooper to be permanent president of CSBS

The Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) Monday announced James Cooper will be its permanent president and CEO. Cooper stepped into the role of acting president and CEO of CSBS in mid-May after John Ryan, longtime CEO of the trade association, died unexpectedly.

Cooper has been with the national trade association for almost a decade. Most recently, he served as the executive vice president of policy and supervision; he previously served as the senior vice president of policy and supervision.

Before joining CSBS, Cooper was deputy director at the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions from 1994 to 2013.

In a statement published Monday Cooper said going forward CSBS “is committed to delivering on the vision set by our former CEO, John Ryan, to help unify and streamline the state system through our policy, technology and training platform.”

The former CEOs shoes will be big ones to fill. Under Ryan’s leadership, CSBS was instrumental in defining the rules of the road for nonbank mortgage lenders and servicers, as their share of the mortgage market grew during the years following the Great Recession.

In July 2021, CSBS released standards for states to model their regulations for nonbank mortgage servicers, largely aligning them with those of the government-sponsored enterprises.

Tom Fite, CSBS board chair and director of the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions, in a statement said Cooper has been a driving force in the organization, labeling him as an “architect of important legislative and regulatory initiatives.”

Fite said under Cooper’s leadership, CSBS will “continue to advance state regulation” and work toward a “more networked system.”