San Francisco-based OWN Real Estate makes the leap to Keller Williams

San Francisco-based real estate team OWN Real Estate joined Keller Williams, the company announced on Wednesday.



Founded by Wilson Leung, the team has 19 real estate agents and six staff members. In 2022, OWN Real Estate sold 80 homes, amounting to more than $107.1 million in sales volume, according to a news release.

“Keller Williams teaches agents to run profitable businesses with good margins and reserves, and in my eyes, exemplifies this given they are one of the few private brokerages that still exist,” Leung said in a statement.

He also cited Keller Williams’ referral network as one of the reasons that drew him back to the brokerage, where he worked from 2014 to 2019 in various roles.

Debbie Bradley, regional operations manager of Northern California and Hawaii for Keller Williams, warmly welcomed Leung to the brokerage.

“Wilson is one of the brightest minds in real estate and has an exemplary reputation in the local and national real estate market,” Bradley said.

Leung was a finalist of Realtor Magazine‘s prestigious 30 under 30 2017 class.