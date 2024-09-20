Jared Schwadron leaves Official Partners for Compass

A top luxury agent in New York City has left Official Partners. Compass announced the hiring of Jared Schwadron this week, poaching him from the troubled brokerage founded by Tal and Oren Alexander.

Schwadron has more than $1 billion in sales over a 15-year career that includes stops in New York City, Miami and the Hamptons. In addition to Official Partners, he’s previously worked with Douglas Elliman and The Corcoran Group.

“This move is about taking my resources and tenure in the industry to build out a dynamic team of my own,” Schwadron said in a statement. “Compass has been setting new standards with their technology and market reach, and I am excited to be a part of that continued evolution.”

Official has been under duress since March when two women filed lawsuits against Oren and his brother Alon Alexander, accusing them of rape and assault. A third woman filed a similar suit in July, this time naming Tal as a defendant as well.

According to The Real Deal, at least 28 other alleged victims have contacted the plaintiffs’ attorney with rape and assault accusations. Numerous business partners and agents of Official have since cut ties.

For Compass, the addition is another step in its quest to achieve 30% market share in 30 of the top U.S. markets. On its second-quarter 2024 earnings call, CEO Robert Reffkin said that the brokerage’s nationwide market share reached 5.13% and it turned a profit for the first time as a public company.

Compass has not disclosed which 30 markets they are targeting, but it’s likely that New York City is one of them.

“We are excited to welcome Jared to Compass,” Reffkin said in a statement. “His deep industry and market knowledge and ability to build lasting client relationships will thrive in our collaborative environment.”