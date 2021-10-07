Lunch & Learn about Humans vs. Really Smart Machines
Lunch & Learn about Humans vs. Really Smart Machines

Lenders need to consider what should be handled by AI and ML and what is best done by their human staff. This panel of experts will discuss the factors that tip the scale for AI and ML, including how LO comp plays into the equation.

Industry prays for clarity but expects no mercy from Chopra
Industry prays for clarity but expects no mercy from Chopra

Affordable housing and consumer advocates hailed Rohit Chopra’s confirmation as CFPB director, but industry stakeholders hope the watchdog agency will not catch them off guard.

Michael Nourmand on LA’s changing real estate landscape
Michael Nourmand on LA’s changing real estate landscape

In this week’s Houses in Motion, which is part of HousingWire Daily, we spoke with Michael Nourmand, one of the most consistent and established Beverly Hills real estate brokers.

How lenders can effectively serve the changing demographics of borrowers
How lenders can effectively serve the changing demographics of borrowers

Millennials make up 62% of home purchases, Latinos are the fastest growing segment of homeowners and borrowers are increasingly mobile in terms of where they work and live. Lenders, learn how to keep up!

Real Estate

San Diego surpasses LA in home unaffordability

California home to the four least affordable metros when it comes to ratio of home prices and median income

It is no surprise that four Californian metropolitan areas led the way in unaffordability in September. Interestingly, San Diego actually surpassed Los Angeles in unaffordability, according to a new report from OJO Labs.

The report is based on data collected from every metro area in which more than 1,000 homes were sold in September.

San Diego’s median home sold price rose to $750,000 in September, marking a 2.4% increase from August and a 20% year-over-year increase. This increase drove the metro’s unaffordability score, which is a ratio of median home sold price to median household income, to 8.16, according to the report.

Los Angeles’s unaffordability score dropped to 8.11, after the median home sold price declined 0.7% to $685,000. San Francisco and Monterey-Salinas are the two most unaffordable metros in the country.

When looking at the top 25 metros in terms of the number of homes sold in September, the report found that Milwaukee, Wisconsin, saw the largest increase in unaffordability score. After the median home sold price climbed to $249,000, a 57% year-over-year increase, in September, the metro’s unaffordability score rose 50.53% compared to a year prior.

How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges

As part of Freddie Mac’s mission to provide liquidity, stability, affordability and equality to the housing market, Freddie Mac created its Housing Solutions team in 2020 to reduce barriers to homeownership and provide solutions to some of the nation’s toughest housing challenges. 

Presented by: Freddie Mac

In metros where more than 10,000 homes were sold in September, Phoenix saw the biggest year-over-year increase in the unaffordability score. The metro’s score rose 21% to 5.39, reflecting the 26.1% year-over-year increase in median sold price.

On the flip side, Baltimore, Maryland saw the largest decrease in unaffordability score, meaning that the metro is more affordable this September than it was a year prior. Median home sold prices in Baltimore dropped 4.4% in September compared to a year ago, driving the unaffordability score down 6.76%.

Nationwide, the affordability eased a bit from August to September 2021, with the unaffordability score dropping slightly to 4.85 after median home sold price stayed roughly static from month to month. While this is an indication of a cooling market, it is very much in line with typical seasonal changes.

Despite this drop, however, compared to a year earlier, it was much harder to afford a home in September 2021 due to the median home sold price rising 15.1%.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Loan or saving money for buy a house and real estate for family concept, Home model put on the stack coin tower with growing business investment in the in the public park.
PennyMac, UWM raise conforming loan limit ceiling

PennyMac announced this week that it is upping conforming loan limits by almost 14% through broker and correspondent channels. It’s not the only one raising the cap.

Oct 01, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW-FHFA-sandra-thompson
Here’s where the FHFA is headed under Sandra Thompson

FHFA Acting Director Sandra Thompson’s collaborative approach with industry stakeholders is a departure from her predecessor, Mark Calabria. So what does this mean for the future of the FHFA? HW+ Premium Content

Oct 07, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please