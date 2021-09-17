The next wave of servicing regulation is coming – Are you ready?
Join this webinar to learn what servicers need to know about recent and upcoming servicing compliance regulations and strategies experts are implementing to prepare for servicing regulatory audits.

Inside Look: RealTrends 2021 Brokerage Compensation Study
Steve Murray, senior advisor to RealTrends, gives an exclusive first look at the 2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report.

Logan Mohtashami on trends in forbearance exits
In this episode of HousingWire Daily, Logan Mohtashami discusses several hot topics in the housing market, including recent trends in forbearance exits and future homebuyer demand in the midst of inventory shortages.

How lenders can prepare for increasing regulatory pressures
As compliance becomes an increased focal point for mortgage lenders and investors, staying ahead of state and federal regulations can be the difference between a flourishing business and one mired in fines.

Sponsored Content

How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges

Freddie Mac created its Housing Solutions team in 2020 to reduce barriers to homeownership

Freddie Mac recognizes that effective housing solutions should not follow a one-size-fits-all approach. As part of its mission to provide liquidity, stability, affordability and equality to the housing market, Freddie Mac created its Housing Solutions team in 2020 to reduce barriers to homeownership and provide solutions to some of the nation’s toughest housing challenges. 

The team is focused on addressing limited access to credit, housing inequalities, creation and preservation of affordable housing supply and advancement of homeownership education.

To do so, they utilize a data-driven approach to conceptualize, design and test solutions specifically aligned with the strategic markets in which they plan to deploy them.  Key learnings from implementation and the identification of successes will result in an ability to scale impact to additional markets. 

Historically, Freddie Mac and other industry partners have aimed to address housing challenges at a macro level.  As the market evolves and the landscape becomes ever more complex, it recognizes the opportunity to dive deeper into the communities it serves to address challenges differently.

Finding solutions to unique challenges may require a new lens with the creation of smaller-scale “1% solutions” that, in aggregate, can have a significant impact.  It is also clear that collaboration with both traditional and non-traditional housing ecosystem partners is critical to drive progress, gain different perspectives and expertise and to ensure resonance and trust within community engagement. 

As an example of exploring new approaches, it is well-documented that affordable housing supply issues are exacerbated in communities of color and under-invested and underserved communities. Freddie Mac recognizes that it is important to start looking at solutions at the very beginning of a community lifecycle in order to begin making a difference on housing supply as an end result. 

In many communities experiencing affordable housing scarcity, developers may be predominantly white and not fully attuned to the needs of communities of color or incentivized to focus on affordable housing. 

The Housing Solutions team has created the Freddie Mac Develop the Developer program to provide technical training, mentorship, resources and connections as a way to nurture local female and BIPOC developers with a strong commitment to develop or revitalize local, under-invested markets. 

It’s just one way that Freddie Mac is looking to build the future of home and is convening and collaborating with the industry together.  For more information on Freddie Mac’s Housing Solutions team, visit https://sf.freddiemac.com/housingsolutions.

Most Popular Articles

Stock Macro Photo of U.S. Currency
Treasury removes restrictions on investment properties

The Treasury Department and FHFA announced Tuesday that they are suspending certain requirements that were added in January to the Preferred Stock Purchase Agreements (PSPAs) between Treasury and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Sep 14, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Fallen tree hurricane tornado storm devastation.
Natural disasters and forbearance: What borrowers and mortgage servicers need to know

The United States is grappling with a sharp rise in natural disasters, including wildfires, an active hurricane season, floods, tornadoes and mudslides. The mortgage industry needs to be proactive in examining programs to help borrowers recover.

Sep 17, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

