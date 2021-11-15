Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022
After last year's record growth, mortgage leaders are left wondering where the market will go next. Join this webinar to learn tactics that will ensure business continues to boom in 2022.

When will we see the next housing recession?
When will we see the next housing recession?

When will we see the next housing recession? Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami shows you where to find red flags in economic data.

How credit scores impact lenders' pipelines in a purchase market
How credit scores impact lenders’ pipelines in a purchase market

With the purchase market becoming a primary emphasis for lenders in 2021. HousingWire sat down with Mike Darne to talk about credit trends in a purchase market and how that impact lenders' pipelines.

Sherry Chris on market proofing your real estate business
Sherry Chris on market proofing your real estate business

This episode covers the one-stop shop brokerage model, things that brokerages can do to help counter margin compression and how to shield your real estate business in a changing market.

Real EstateMortgage

Rocket cautiously wades into iBuying

Analysts say the initiative could give the lender a new revenue stream in a purchase-heavy market

Jay-Farner-Quicken-Loans-HW
Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner

When Rocket Companies announced in August that it would be dipping its toes in the iBuying space, the lender didn’t do so with its usual panache. There were no polished marketing promos or commercials featuring celebrities like Tracy Morgan. In fact, news that Rocket would be pushing into iBuying was barely a footnote in the August press release.

Rocket’s low-key entrance might be explained by the company not envisioning itself as becoming a true iBuyer: it will not be buying homes with the help of an algorithm, throwing a new coat of paint on the wall, and then reselling the home for a markup. In fact, Rocket has no interest in buying homes at all. Rocket, instead, would be simply integrating third-party iBuying services on its Rocket Homes platform.

The iBuying initiative is set to be launched sometime in the fourth quarter, though details have been sparse. Rocket declined to answer HousingWire’s questions about which iBuying companies it would be partnering with, the exact nature of its relationship with third-party iBuyers, or how it would generate money from the venture.

What the company has said is that iBuying will be lumped in with several other services on the company’s real estate platform, including “credit reporting, home search, the industry-leading ForSaleByOwner.com process, on-staff real estate agents, a nationwide network of trusted real estate professionals…along with direct connections to Rocket Mortgage.”

Rocket said its iBuying program will “provide a back-up offer” to sellers.

