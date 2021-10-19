Rocket Mortgage makes another push for brokers

Executive Vice President at Rocket Pro TPO Austin Niemiec

Rocket Pro TPO, a division of Rocket Mortgage, announced today that it is launching several tech-focused initiatives to support mortgage broker partners for a purchase-heavy market.

Perhaps the most significant news, made under the fanfare of “Come Together” by the Beatles, is that the nation’s largest mortgage lender pledged “to build bridges” for their brokers partners by connecting them with real estate agents.

According to Austin Niemiec, executive vice president at Rocket Pro TPO, broker partners will now have access to agents through Rocket Homes, the company’s real estate listing platform.

“Many homebuyers who visit the Rocket Homes site are not working with a mortgage company,” said the lender in a statement. “Starting this week, however, when Rocket Homes connects homebuyers with one of its partner agents, the company will also introduce select buyers to one of Rocket Pro TPO’s Pinnacle Partners.”

It could end up being a decent source of leads for brokers. In its most recent quarterly earnings, Rocket said that its home search website reached nearly two million average unique monthly visitors, a six-fold increase year-over-year. Rocket Homes’ agent referral network – with nearly 25,000 agents – also drove $2 billion of real estate transaction value in the second quarter, the company claimed.