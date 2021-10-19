An Insider’s Look Into How Secondary Marketing Evaluates LOs
An Insider’s Look Into How Secondary Marketing Evaluates LOs

In this webinar we’ll explore the long-term financial impacts of renegotiations, extensions and fallouts, plus basic guidelines to be viewed as a professional by your secondary marketing department

HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit
HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit

Sessions from HousingWire Annual 2021 are going to be virtually streamed on October 25. Register now for FREE to tune into what housing industry leaders had to say this year!

How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges
How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges

Freddie Mac is focused on addressing limited access to credit, housing inequalities, creation and preservation of affordable housing supply and advancement of homeownership education.

A NAR board member tells (almost) all
A NAR board member tells (almost) all

For this week’s Houses in Motion, a miniseries that is part of HousingWire Daily, we spoke with Lisa Dunn about the pressing issues in real estate, including disclosure of agent commission.

MortgageTechnology

Rocket Mortgage makes another push for brokers

Top-ranked lender pledges to connect real estate agents with mortgage broker partners, among other new initiatives

HW+ Austin rocket
Executive Vice President at Rocket Pro TPO Austin Niemiec

Rocket Pro TPO, a division of Rocket Mortgage, announced today that it is launching several tech-focused initiatives to support mortgage broker partners for a purchase-heavy market.

Perhaps the most significant news, made under the fanfare of “Come Together” by the Beatles, is that the nation’s largest mortgage lender pledged “to build bridges” for their brokers partners by connecting them with real estate agents.

According to Austin Niemiec, executive vice president at Rocket Pro TPO, broker partners will now have access to agents through Rocket Homes, the company’s real estate listing platform.

“Many homebuyers who visit the Rocket Homes site are not working with a mortgage company,” said the lender in a statement. “Starting this week, however, when Rocket Homes connects homebuyers with one of its partner agents, the company will also introduce select buyers to one of Rocket Pro TPO’s Pinnacle Partners.”

It could end up being a decent source of leads for brokers. In its most recent quarterly earnings, Rocket said that its home search website reached nearly two million average unique monthly visitors, a six-fold increase year-over-year. Rocket Homes’ agent referral network – with nearly 25,000 agents – also drove $2 billion of real estate transaction value in the second quarter, the company claimed.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
    FHFA to make desktop appraisals permanent

    Desktop appraisals, a temporary flexibility implemented in March 2020 amid lockdowns and social distancing, will become permanent, the FHFA said today.

    Oct 18, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    HW-CFPB-v2
    Mortgage execs better prepare for redlining enforcement

    Since Rohit Chopra was confirmed as the new director of the CFPB in September, there’s been one particular word on the lips of mortgage executives. And it gives them chills: redlining. HW+ Premium Content

    Oct 20, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please