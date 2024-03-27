Reverse-centric Ibis Software appoints Sivori to board of directors

Reverse mortgage software and calculator provider Ibis Software announced this week that it appointed Robert Sivori, a reverse mortgage industry veteran, to its board of directors.

Sivori’s role became effective March 1, according to an announcement distributed to RMD by company president Jerry Wagner.

“Bringing a wealth of experience from the reverse mortgage industry, Sivori joins Ibis Software as a director, poised to contribute significantly to the company’s strategic growth initiatives,” the announcement stated.

Sivori has nearly 30 years of experience in the forward and reverse mortgage spaces. Sivori recently served at Brean Strategic Advisors and as an executive for reverse mortgage servicing company Celink. He also serves on the board of directors for the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). He was most recently elected to serve as vice chair on NRMLA’s board in late 2023.

His prior experience includes serving as co-founder and chief operating officer of Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust and Reverse Mortgage Funding (RMF) in the early 2010s. Prior to his role with RMF, he was a senior executive in the reverse mortgage division at MetLife Bank, co-founder and co-president of EverBank Reverse Mortgage, and president of BNY Mortgage Co.

“Joining Ibis Software represents an exciting opportunity to leverage my industry insights and contribute to the company’s ongoing success,” Sivori said in a statement.

Ibis is currently focused on providing software solutions to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-approved Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) loan counselors. It also supplies NRMLA with its online reverse mortgage calculator. Ibis and Wagner provide regular mortgage rate updates for reverse mortgage industry professionals.