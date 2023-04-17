Restb.ai to integrate with Black Knight

Real estate focused artificial intelligence firm Restb.ai has formed a strategic alliance with Black Knight, according to an announcement on Monday. Through this new partnership, all Black Knight Paragon MLS platform users will have access to the Restb.ai MLS Product Suite, as it will be integrated into Paragon.

With Restb.ai, Paragon users will now have the ability to automate listing creation processes, unlock new data sets, and instantly validate property listings imagery to support compliance with MLS guidelines.

“Black Knight is known for delivering highly innovative, proven and cutting-edge real estate solutions that strengthen customer relationships and help agents work faster and smarter, not harder,” Ben Graboske, the president of Black Knight Data & Analytics, said in a statement. “With Restb.ai, we’re helping our MLS clients deliver more value to brokers and agents nationwide. Agents will be able to spend significantly less time on manually entering listings, enabling them to focus instead on interacting with homebuyers and sellers.”

Using the listing photos uploaded by the agent, Restb.ai automatically detects each image’s interior and exterior features, architecture style, and room type.

Restb.ai also has a photo compliance solution that can evaluate logos, watermarks, yard signs, people, license plates, and duplicate images, enabling it to auto-detect misuses of listing photos and corresponding violations based on MLS and Realtor association rules and regulations.

“Building Restb.ai into Black Knight’s MLS platform will radically transform how MLS subscribers interact with MLS Listing data. This enhanced AI automation will provide users with a new listing entry experience along with unique visual search capabilities for over 200 MLSs,” Lisa Larson, Restb.ai’s managing director for North America, said in a statement.

According to the press release, Restb.ai processes more than 1 billion images a month.