Real Estate

RedfinNow launches in Phoenix housing market

Joins Zillow, Opendoor and more in the hot market

Homeowners in the petri dish of iBuying can now sell their home via RedfinNow. Phoenix is the first market RedfinNow has launched in 2021, following the launch of San Francisco and Seattle early last month.

RedfinNow is entering an already crowded market, joining the likes of Zillow, Opendoor and Keller Offers as well as bridge solutions like Knock Home Swap.

Jason Aleem, vice president of RedfinNow, said that this product is a solution for homeowners who worry about preparing their home or having strangers come through.

Since COVID-19 has enforced more restrictions on open houses, Redfin allows buyers to unlock the door of most RedfinNow listings via the Redfin app and self-tour seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with no appointment needed. RedfinNow listings also offer 3D walkthroughs online.

“In a red-hot housing market like Phoenix, RedfinNow is a great solution for people who need the cash from their current home to make a winning offer on their next,” Aleem said. “We let sellers choose their closing date, so they have the money to complete their purchase and only have to move once.”

How the mortgage industry is working together to make housing more affordable

The issue of housing affordability has no one solution, but with collaboration across the entire housing industry, together we can create more opportunity for more people to achieve sustainable, long-term homeownership.

Redfin isn’t new to town though – it has had agents based in Phoenix help clients buy and sell homes since 2010 with a listing fee as low as 1%. Now, homeowners can request a cash offer on their home via its iBuying arm.

“Giving sellers the option to compare a cash offer with a brokered sale is part of our mission to redefine real estate in the consumer’s favor,” Aleem said.

According to a separate Redfin report, Phoenix is ranked No. 4 on its list of top 10 metros by net inflow of users and their top origins, with the top origin being from Los Angeles.

B2C Home-For-Sale_01
UWM Building Image (1)
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

