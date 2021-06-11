RealTrends 1000: 50% increase in transaction sides in ’20

No surprise, big growth is the theme of 2020, with RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and America’s Best Real Estate Professionals showing huge boosts in transactions sides and volume, yet productivity has not increased year to year (2019-2020).

Today, RealTrends + Tom Ferry announced the 16th annual The Thousand list of America’s top 1,000 real estate sales professionals and teams. An abridged list of the designees is published in today’s edition of The Wall Street Journal. Once again, Ben Caballero with HomesUSA.com in Texas topped the list of The Thousand individuals by both transaction sides and volume. Ben developed a process and a service offering — very focused and limited in scope — to help large-production builders effectively market their properties through the MLS and other online resources. He gets paid a fee at closing, and he’s very effective at it.

RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand, is an annual, national awards ranking sponsored by RealTrends — the Trusted Source — and Tom Ferry International coaching, advertised in The Wall Street Journal. Designees are recognized as the top .07% of more than 1.4 million licensed Realtors nationwide.

RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals also launched today. This list, now in its ninth year, consists of the next level of achievers in the same categories, the top 1.5% of more than 1.4 million licensed Realtors nationwide. RealTrends America’s Best Sales Professionals grew by nearly 4,000 agents and teams between 2019 to 2020. Over 4,000 additional agents and teams met the baseline criteria of 50 closed sides or $20 million in volume, interestingly, the average productivity of these top agents and teams has not increased between 2019 and 2020.

With the addition of so many new agents and teams qualifying, we examined the highest ranked agents and teams and see how they performed in 2020, perhaps the strangest real estate year in history.

The top 1,000 teams crushed it

The top 1,000 teams ranked by transaction sides saw their average (mean) transactions increase by 49.7% in 2020 over 2019. Even on a median basis Teams increased their transaction productivity by 31.3%. The average team did 252.9 closed sides in 2020 versus 106.9 in 2019. Incredible results.

“Calculating the same data for sales volume, we found that the most productive teams by sales volume increased their results from an average of $118,039,226 in 2019 to $173,144,415 in 2020, or an average increase of 46.7%. In one year,” said Steve Murray, senior advisor for RealTrends.

Top individuals had a phenomenal year, too

On the same basis, The Thousand top-performing individual agents grew their closed transactions sides an average of 18.2% from 2019 to 2020. In closed sales, The Thousand top individuals saw their closed volume surge by 44.9%. Even the median figures were up, with median sides up 9.3% and median volume up 30.5%.

Consolidation is happening

We reported that the RealTrends 500 brokerage firms saw their market share grow by 10% in 2020, going from 35% share to 38.5%. This 10% jump was nearly 10 times the best year leading brokerage firms had year over year. When we add in data from top agents and teams, it seems apparent that the largest-producing firms and agents are growing far faster than the market as a whole.

One other interesting point

Of the over 8,000 individual agents who qualified, slightly more than 97% were associated with a well-known national or regional brand. For the teams on our study, of over 8,200 teams, fully 96% of them were associated with a well-known regional or national-branded brokerage firm. At least at this time, there does not appear to be any major shift of top agents and teams to own a brokerage firm, but rather they tend to remain affiliated with a regional or national brand.

Here are those top-of-the-list in RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand:

Categories

Individual by Volume

Individual by Transaction Sides

Ben Caballero, HomesUSA.com, Texas Ralph Harvey, Listwithfreedom.com, Florida George Kypreos, GK Properties, Nevada

Small Team by Volume

Branden & Rayni Williams, The Beverly Hills Estates, California Riskin Partners Estate Group, Village Properties, California Jim McCann Group, Premier Estate Properties, Florida

Small Team by Transaction Sides

Amanda & Kyla Team, ERA All In One Realty, Georgia Team Robert Sifrit, RE/MAX Anchor Realty, Florida Team Elite, Coldwell Banker Advantage, North Carolina

Medium Team by Volume

Fridman Group, Compass, California The Canning Team, Sotheby’s International Realty, California Chin MacQuiod Fleming Harris, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Utah

Medium Team by Transaction Sides

The Boehmer Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties, Missouri The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc., Virginia Pam & Berry’s Team, RE/MAX Professionals, Oklahoma

Large Team by Volume

The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Florida K2 Team, K2 Realty, Florida Chris Cortazzo, Compass, California

Large Team by Transaction Sides

The Matthews Team, RE/MAX Legends, Texas Chad Schwendeman Real Estate Group, EXIT Lakes Realty Premier, Minnesota The Rider Elite Team, Keller Williams Realty, Arizona

Mega Team by Volume

Place Inc., Keller Williams Realty, Washington The Robert Slack Team, Robert Slack LLC, Florida Northrop Realty, Nortrhop Realty, Maryland

Mega Team by Transaction Sides