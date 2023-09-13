Realtor.com targets sell-side agents with new lead gen toolkit

In its attempt to topple Zillow as the No. 1 listing platform, Realtor.com has launched a sell-side agent tool kit.

Listing Toolkit is a subscription-based service that is now available to agents nationwide.

“We’re on a mission to become the most valuable platform powering business growth for our agents and brokers,” Blake Elmquist, Realtor.com’s vice president of the seller category, wrote in an email. “We know it’s difficult for them in today’s market. Realtor.com has access to a large audience of buyers and sellers, and compared to the competition, a higher portion of our audience is ready to find an agent to help them transact. We’re focused on growing and engaging that audience even further, because we know it will result in more quality leads for our customers.”

Subscribers receive access to featured branding, including higher agent profile placement on UpNest search results (UpNest is Realtor.com’s pay-at-close seller leads platform for agents); pre-listing tools from Cloud CMA by Lone Wolf, which feature local market data and buyer intel from Realtor.com; promoted listings in Realtor.com search results; as well as a tool that matches buy-side agents with sell-side agents whose listings match their buyer’s wish list.

“Listing Toolkit is a purpose-built solution that empowers agents to win more listings and sell more listings,” Elmquist said. “Realtor.com is dedicated to helping agents grow their business through cyclical market conditions and helping sellers connect with professionals who can help them to meet their goals.”

Realtor.com said Listing Toolkit subscribers also receive access to the enhanced listing intelligence features from the no-cost version Realtor.com launched earlier this year via the Realtor.com Listing Manager.

Looking ahead, Elmquist said to expect more new tools and features like the Listing Toolkit from Realtor.com.

“Realtor.com is committed to helping drive business results for both buyer and listing agents; we have a portfolio of traditional marketing and lead gen tools for buyer side agents and now we are expanding our products and solutions to help agents with the selling side of their business,” Elmquist wrote.

The listing platform recently launched a tool allowing homeowners to see potential short-term rental income estimates through an integration with Airbnb.