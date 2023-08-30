Damian Eales’s vision for Realtor.com: More audience, more leads, more listings

After stepping into his new position as CEO of Realtor.com in June, Damian Eales is already shaking up the industry with swift action and a bold expansion plan.

Last week, at the Tom Ferry Sucess Summit in Dallas, Eales took the stage for a fireside chat with Ferry where he shared his vision for the company’s future and how it plans to supplant Zillow as the No. 1 real estate portal.

Here are some takeaways from the session:

1. Not embracing the underdog status. Ferry, CEO of Tom Ferry International, pulled no punches with his first question: “How does it feel to be No. 2 — the second-largest real estate portal?” Eales didn’t shy away from the challenge. “It pisses me off,” he admitted. But he was quick to highlight Realtor.com’s strengths. “We’re first in terms of the audience that comes to Realtor.com with more intent to buy or sell than any other site. We’re the most trusted of all real estate portals, and we have more real estate journalism than any other site.”