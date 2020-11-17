The largest owner of U.S. real estate brokerages and franchise brands, Realogy Holdings Corp., has announced the appointment of Susan Yannaccone as president and chief executive officer of Realogy Franchise Group, effective Nov. 30.

Yannaccone joined Realogy in 2015 as the chief operating officer of ERA, and has since held senior franchise and owned brokerage leadership positions. Yannaccone will be replacing John W. Peyton, who was announced as the new chief executive officer of Dine Brands Global on Tuesday.

Yannaccone will oversee the franchise operations of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21 and ERA, as well as the franchise and owned operations of Sotheby’s International Realty and Corcoran.

“Real estate, particularly helping entrepreneurs and small business owners grow their businesses, has been a passion of mine all my career,” Yannaccone said. “I am proud to take on the management of Realogy Franchise Group, particularly as the first woman to hold this role, and I look forward to working closely with our franchise leaders to further position our brands and owners for continued growth.”

Prior to joining Realogy, Yannaccone had more than 15 years of franchise experience in commercial and residential real estate. More recently, Yannaccone launched the “What Moves Her” campaign, focused on helping women in real estate develop their professional goals and leadership across the industry.

“Sue is an exceptional leader who brings deep expertise running both franchise and brokerage businesses at Realogy and within the industry over the past 20 years,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy Holdings chief executive officer and president. “I am incredibly excited to work with Sue and our brand leaders to further grow our powerful brands for our franchise owners and affiliated agents.”