Top indie firm Portside acquires another brokerage in Central Maine

Portside Real Estate Group, led by Dava Davin, has acquired Lakepoint Real Estate, led by industry veteran Dan McCarron, the company announced on Wednesday.

It is the second company that Portside has acquired. In 2018, the brokerage onboarded RE/MAX Heritage in Yarmouth, Maine, led by Mike Lepage.

As a result, Davin’s brokerage boasts 165 agents all over Maine and on the seacoast of New Hampshire. The brokerage has been ranked as one of the top private independents in the country by RealTrends in 2024.

“Dan and I have known each other for quite a while, and we’ve probably talked about joining forces in some capacity for about two years,” Davin told HousingWire. “And then it finally came to fruition. I think the timing was just right for both of us — our companies align, a lot of our values and our ethos align, and we’re very involved in our communities, we like to hold events and give back.”

She added: “I think that because Lakepoint is a little bit smaller, Dan was attracted to our marketing department as well as some of our systems and efficiencies, and our membership to Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.”

Lakepoint is known for its roster of specialists in lakeside real estate. The Lakepoint office, located in the heart of the Belgrade Lakes Village, will continue to be led by Dan McCarron.

“Uniting with Portside Real Estate Group marks a pivotal moment for our company and the community we serve,” McCarron said in a statement. “By pooling our resources and expertise, we are set to deliver even greater value and superior service to our clients, reinforcing our position as a top real estate authority in Central Maine”

Davin describes her company as the largest woman-founded and woman-led real estate firm in Northern New England.