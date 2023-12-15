Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka predicts 3 of 2024’s hottest mortgage topics
2023: A year of retrenchment for the secondary mortgage market
Decoding the modern appraisal
FCC’s new rule on selling leads will have significant impact on real estate and mortgage
Technology

Real estate tech firm Prevu raises $6 million in Series A

The company currently operates in 12 states

Real estate tech firm Prevu announced a Series A financing round Thursday of $6 million. Citi, RiverPark Ventures, Metropolis Ventures, Simplex Ventures, Winklevoss Capital and Liebenthal Ventures invested in the round.

Launched in New York City in 2017, Prevu offers buyers up to 2% cash back of the purchase price thanks to its commission rebate. The Smart Buyer Rebate, the company’s flagship product, allows prospective homebuyers to find a home with a customized property feed that shows their potential rebate. The firm claims to have brokered more than $1.5 billion in real estate transactions over the past six years.

“In an era where affordability is a growing concern for homebuyers, Prevu is committed to making the dream of homeownership more attainable,” Chase Marsh, co-CEO of Prevu said in a statement. “This financing round will allow us to continue to accelerate our growth, and we are excited to partner with our new investors who bring a tremendous amount of insight on real estate and fintech to contribute to our journey.”

The company operates in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, California, Oregon, Colorado and Texas.

In October 2022, Prevu acquired mortgage technology assets from shuttered real estate startup Reali

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Electronic signature
DocuSign explores leveraged buyout 

E-signature company DocuSign is exploring a potential leveraged buyout, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please