Real estate tech firm Prevu raises $6 million in Series A

Real estate tech firm Prevu announced a Series A financing round Thursday of $6 million. Citi, RiverPark Ventures, Metropolis Ventures, Simplex Ventures, Winklevoss Capital and Liebenthal Ventures invested in the round.

Launched in New York City in 2017, Prevu offers buyers up to 2% cash back of the purchase price thanks to its commission rebate. The Smart Buyer Rebate, the company’s flagship product, allows prospective homebuyers to find a home with a customized property feed that shows their potential rebate. The firm claims to have brokered more than $1.5 billion in real estate transactions over the past six years.

“In an era where affordability is a growing concern for homebuyers, Prevu is committed to making the dream of homeownership more attainable,” Chase Marsh, co-CEO of Prevu said in a statement. “This financing round will allow us to continue to accelerate our growth, and we are excited to partner with our new investors who bring a tremendous amount of insight on real estate and fintech to contribute to our journey.”

The company operates in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, California, Oregon, Colorado and Texas.



In October 2022, Prevu acquired mortgage technology assets from shuttered real estate startup Reali.