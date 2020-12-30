Real estate tech: EasyKnock, Realogy and Engel & Völkers

EasyKnock has rolled out another sale-leaseback product for homeowners. With this initiative, homeowners can sell their home and remain living there rental payment-free until they find their new abode.

EasyKnock said that this service enables the homeowner to leverage their equity as payment, so they are living without the out-of-pocket expenses during their transition period.

“Many Americans are coming to agents to take advantage of the strong housing market right now,” said Jarred Kessler, CEO and founder of EasyKnock. “However, it’s also not an ideal time to move. While Americans want to capitalize on the demand, their stability remains the priority. This product provides an opportunity for both. We hope that through this solution, it will be easier for homeowners to downsize, upgrade or re-locate on their own terms.”

Realogy’s iBuying alternative RealSure has relaunched in Orlando, Florida; Sarasota, Florida; Fort Meyers, Florida; Sacramento, California; and Chicago. Now, home sellers in these markets have access to a cash offer upon listing their house, if qualified. The program is already available in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Denver; Tampa, Florida; Austin, Texas; and Dallas.

New features include Assured Close, which extends its 45-day cash offer up to an additional 45 days, and Flex Stay, allowing home sellers to stay in their current home for up to 30 days after closing their sale while they prepare to move into their next home.

The program, which first launched in October 2019, already offers features including RealSure Sell, which gives home sellers the certainty of a cash offer while they work with an agent to bring a better offer. RealSure Buy, formerly known as RealSure Mortgage, allows the home seller to accept RealSure’s cash offer or a third-party offer as collateral to move into another home.

RealSure is available to real estate agents affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, ERA or Sotheby’s International Realty.

Luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers launched MaX earlier this month. MaX is a proprietary business intelligence platform that acts as a personal marketing strategist for each real estate advisor in the brand’s Americas network, according to the company.

Engel & Völkers Americas CEO and President Anthony Hitt said that MaX has turned the marketing process that “often felt arbitrary or based on chance into a science.”

“Our advisors now have access to the data-backed intelligence they need to build the most effective marketing plans for their brand and the individual listings they represent,” Hitt said.

Advisors answer questions about their ideal clients, listings and market to build a custom marketing strategy. Based on those answers, MaX analyzes data points that will directly influence homebuyers and sellers to choose an agent or view a listing. Data points include geography, target clientele and current listings.