7 best real estate schools in New Jersey (NJ) for 2024

Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Many of the best real estate schools in New Jersey real estate schools are designed around the understanding that many aspiring NJ real estate agents live near New York or Pennsylvania, and therefore want the option to conduct business in these states. If that sounds like you, you’ve come to the right place!

We’ve done the extensive research for you to determine the top New Jersey real estate schools for your prelicensing education and beyond. We’re here to guide you toward the best real estate education and offer tactics and strategies for success at every stage of your career.

The CE Shop Best real estate school in NJ for accelerated learning Overall Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview According to the CE Shop, its student satisfaction rate is 96%, which it attributes to the intuitive interface, features, and support offered. Specifically, the CE Shop implements an interactive teaching approach proven to be much more effective than reading a PDF. The CE Shop also leverages a proprietary content delivery platform, LEAP, to encourage students to engage with content crucial to both passing the licensing exam and growing professionally in the long term. For anyone looking to power through their prelicensing or post-licensing education requirements, the school’s on-demand video format helps you get your course hours complete in two weeks. Course Options Self-paced

On-demand video See Details Pricing Prelicensing courses from The CE Shop meet New Jersey’s 75-hour salesperson prelicensing requirement. Their post-licensing courses meet New Jersey’s 12-hour post-licensing continuing education, which is required every two years. The CE Shop offers several prelicensing packages in addition to the COURSES ONLY Bundle described in the table below: Education Type* Prelicensing Exam Prep Post-licensing CE Starting at $449 $135 $105 Package Features Coursework Only: Business eBooks, Digital Flashcards, Downloadable Resources, Real Estate Glossary, Study Schedule & Career Resources Standard: All Main Features + NJ Exam Prep Edge Value: All Standard Features + 3 Business Building Courses Premium Bundle: All Value Features + 12-Hr. NJ Post-licensing CE Package + Real Estate Basics & Beyond eTextbook Course covers every national topic in the licensing exam & topics outlined in the NJ Candidate Information Bulletin Package #2: Courses include Ethics at Work (Ethics, 3 hrs), All About Agency (Core, 6 hrs), Personal Safety (Core, 2 hrs), NJ Fair Housing (Core, 1 hr)

Pros + Cons Pros: Unlimited attempts at the course final exam Prelicensing education can be completed in two weeks Cons: No livestream course format

Features Course Formats: Self-paced, on-demand video Course Schedule & Access: Treated like a 40-hour work week, you can attain your required prelicensing education in two weeks. Or you can take your time, because the prelicensing course expires six months after the date of purchase. Access the course when and where it’s convenient for you. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: With The CE Shop’s “Money Back Guarantee,” you can request your money back within 30 days of purchase, as long as the course is not more than 50% complete. Student Support: Support is available seven days a week via chat, email, and phone. Exam Prep: With the exception of the basic course, all prelicensing courses include Exam Prep Edge, a program that can improve your practice exam scores with lessons about topics outlined in the New Jersey Candidate Information Bulletin, as well as dynamic practice exams with unique questions. Final Exam: Each prelicensing course includes a final exam, which must be passed with a score of 75% or more. In order to pass, The CE Shop allows you to take the course final exam as many times as you need to.

Colibri Real Estate Best real estate school in NJ for class engagement Overall Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview With classes taught by a licensed broker with over 20 years of real estate experience and an active Facebook group, this school is perfect for those who are looking for the consistency and engagement of a traditional classroom, from the comfort of home via Zoom. Alliance’s prelicensing course is one of the most affordable packages out there. You’ll also appreciate knowing that you can retake the course for free if you don’t pass.For those who study best with a regimented schedule, Colibri’s livestream classes are a great fit. The in-person virtual class setting will appeal to interactive learners. And anyone who is trying to get their education requirements fulfilled while still working a 9 to 5 job will appreciate being able to come home from work and take the evening classes. Beyond engagement, Colibri’s courses also boast the resources and assurance you need to pass the New Jersey real estate exam. Course Options Livestream

Self-study

On-demand video See Details Pricing Colibri prelicensing courses meet New Jersey’s 75-hour salesperson prelicensing requirement. Post-licensing courses meet New Jersey’s 12-hour post-licensing continuing education, which is required every two years. Education Type* Prelicensing Exam Prep Post-licensing CE Starting at $499 $115 $119 Package Features Basic: Coursework, Instructor-Led. Hard-copy Textbooks, Sketchy Videos, and a 1-Yr Professional Growth Membership Exam Prep: CompuCram Exam Prep, Including Audio Review Guides, Flashcards, Simulated Exams, Readiness Assessment Exam Prep Live: All Features of Exam Prep + Live & Interactive Instruction, Including Exam Crammer Webinar Series & Instructor Q&A Online CE Coursework to Meet Licensing Renewal Requirements + NAR and NJ Ethics Requirements

Pros + Cons Pros: Course instructors can be contacted via the “Tools” button in the course dashboard Students can get real-time answers directly from the instructors in livestream courses Cons: Classes are limited to specific days and times Course package options do not include broker prelicensing classes

Features Course Formats: Livestream, self-study, and on-demand video, so you can learn in real time from any device. Course Schedule: While livestream classes are regularly scheduled, you can attend class from the comfort of home. Select from the livestream class on Tues. and Thur. evenings, or Mon. through Fri. full days. Keep in mind that missing a livestream class is discouraged. Course Access: In New Jersey, a student or licensee is expected to spend at least 3 days in an accredited real estate licensing course or program. The Colibri courses are available for durations between 9.5 days and 12 months, starting on the first day of the scheduled class. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: With Colibri’s “Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee,” a student may be reimbursed the original cost of either the prelicensing package or the exclusive exam prep purchased if you do not pass the New Jersey real estate licensing exam within 30 days of completing the exam prep course. Specific state laws or regulations, however, may prohibit some students from qualifying in New Jersey. Student Engagement & Support: Students can regularly engage with instructors in Colibri’s livestream setting, asking real estate questions during class time and connecting with classmates. You can also go on the course dashboard and click the “Tools” button to contact course instructors. Generally, an instructor responds in 24 hours. Additionally, Q&A webinars let you ask instructors who specifically teach New Jersey real estate courses questions in a live setting, five days a week. For more support, instructors are available by phone, live chat, and email. Exam Prep: Colibri’s New Jersey real estate prelicensing course packages feature comprehensive exam prep, powered by CompuCram. To ensure you’re completely prepared, this program prepares you for topics found on the New Jersey state exam and offers inside knowledge of what the exam covers, as well as mastery methods. Final Exam: In order to fulfill your approved 75 hours of New Jersey real estate prelicensing education, you need to take and pass the course final exam. The final exam must be completed within 7 days of the course ending.

Alliance School of Real Estate Best real estate school in NJ for prelicensing Overall Rating: 4.3 out of 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview With classes taught by a licensed broker with over 20 years of real estate experience and an active Facebook group, this school is perfect for those who are looking for the consistency and engagement of a traditional classroom, from the comfort of home via Zoom. Alliance’s prelicensing course is one of the most affordable packages out there. You’ll also appreciate knowing that you can retake the course for free if you don’t pass. Course Options Livestream via the Zoom platform See Details Pricing Prelicensing courses starting from $299 Alliance’s approved 75-hour prelicensing package includes all required coursework, New Jersey-approved textbook & material, practice questions and end of chapter quizzes, plus a road map to a successful real estate career

Pros + Cons Pros: Interactive study groups Budget-friendly Cons: The only courses offered are prelicensing The classes are held on specific dates, limiting flexibility

Features Course Formats: Interactive livestream via the Zoom platform. Course Schedule & Access: Zoom classes are held a few evenings a week, from 6pm to 9:30pm, and last for about two months. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: Alliance offers a 30 Days Money Back Guarantee. For specifics on the refund policy, you will have to contact the school. Student Support: For answers to your questions, you can call Alliance or send an email. The school’s Private Facebook Support Group also offers interaction with peers and instructors 24/7, as well as access to material used during class, like video and audio of each chapter for review, Final Exam: After you complete all 75 hours of instruction online, you will take the school final exam, which is included in the tuition. Exam Retake: A grade of 70% is required to pass the exam. In the event that you don’t pass the school exam, you may retake the exam up to three times at no additional cost. You may also attend subsequent classes at no charge until you pass the test to give you the best chance of success (for up to one year from the original registration).

New Jersey Real Estate Institute Best real estate school in NJ for instructor support Overall Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview With classes taught by a licensed broker with over 20 years of real estate experience and an active Facebook group, this school is perfect for those who are looking for the consistency and engagement of a traditional classroom, from the comfort of home via Zoom. Alliance’s prelicensing course is one of the most affordable packages out there. You’ll also appreciate knowing that you can retake the course for free if you don’t pass.For those who study best with a regimented schedule, Colibri’s livestream classes are a great fit. The in-person virtual class setting will appeal to interactive learners. And anyone who is trying to get their education requirements fulfilled while still working a 9 to 5 job will appreciate being able to come home from work and take the evening classes. Beyond engagement, Colibri’s courses also boast the resources and assurance you need to pass the New Jersey real estate exam. Course Options On-demand video

Home self-study See Details Pricing NJREI prelicensing courses meet New Jersey’s 75-hour salesperson prelicensing requirement. Post-licensing courses meet New Jersey’s 12-hour post-licensing continuing education, which is required every two years. Education Type* Prelicensing Exam Prep Post-licensing CE Broker Prelicensing Starting at $445 $100 $80 $499 Package Features Coursework with engaging classroom PowerPoint presentations. Includes all text, practice exams, live instructor Q&A sessions, other course materials & final exam Livestream course consists of hundreds of questions likely to be asked on the national & New Jersey portions of the exam CE coursework, hardcopy book & course materials. Using the course textbook, complete the online class at your own pace, from anywhere. Coursework with engaging classroom PowerPoint presentations. Includes all text and practice exams

Pros + Cons Pros: Instructor access outside of class Small class sizes mean increased engagement Cons: Classes are limited to specific days and times Course package options do not include broker prelicensing classes

Features Course Formats: You can livestream NJREI’s scheduled classes, with the exception of CE classes, which are delivered via on-demand video and home self-study. Course Schedule & Access: With NJREI’s scheduled livestream classes, you’ll likely complete the approved 75 hours of New Jersey real estate prelicensing education in 10 to 30 weekdays, but you can choose the rate at which you finish the course. You can also attend any livestream Exam Prep or Broker class at your own pace. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: A partial refund can be requested in writing up to 72 hours before the class. There is, however, a cancellation fee of $25 and 3% of the purchase price. Student Engagement & Support: Prelicensing classes are on the small size, with a maximum of 60 learners per instructor. After you get your license, a continuing education requirement package is available and you’ll have access to your instructor in a livestream class setting. Once you pass your licensing exam, you can receive free placement consulting and training to help you choose a sponsoring brokerage and understand initial startup costs. General support is also available via phone and email. Exam Prep: The Exam Prep Course will cover topics and questions aligned to the New Jersey Licensing Exam, including the specific laws for the state of New Jersey (30 questions), as well as national principles and practices (80 questions). Final Exam: In order to earn your 75 education credits, you will have to take and pass the approved real estate school exam per NJREC requirements.

Center for Real Estate Education Best for unlimited classes & exam retakes Overall Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview As one of the largest real estate schools in New Jersey, The Center for Real Estate Education offers seminars and coaching, in addition to prelicensing and continuing education courses. Finding a time slot that works with your schedule shouldn’t be a problem, since the school has ample prelicensing classes and experienced instructors to teach them. You can take the courses in any order for added flexibility, since chapters are non sequential. And those who learn better in person will appreciate taking classes in the new, state-of-the-art training center. Course Options Self-paced online

In-person

Mix and match See Details Pricing Prelicensing courses meet New Jersey’s 75-hour salesperson prelicensing requirement. Post-licensing courses meet New Jersey’s 12-hour post-licensing continuing education, which is required every two years. Education Type* Prelicensing Post-licensing CE Exam Prep Broker Prelicensing Starting at $399 $197 $99 $250 – $399 Package Features Essentials, Mix and Match: Real Estate Dictionary, Test Prep Cram Classes, Daily Practice Test Questions, Math Study Guide, Exam Prep, NJ Brokers List & Unlimited Final Exams Power Study: All Essentials Features + Exam Prep for NJ, NY & PA exams, 2 NY CE Credits, Additional Study Practice Exams, Success Sales Training Video Course Ultimate Career: All Essentials and Power Study Features + Certification Courses in Flipping Houses & Investing, Property Management & Self-Paced CE Post-Licensing Class NJ CE Refresher: Live Online Review of Fair Housing, Ethics, Listing Agreements and Contracts, Statues and NJ Rules, Agency & More (All 12 CE Credits in one weekend) Course Recap Study Videos: 21 videos covering full 75-Hr Course. Key information for passing the exam, taught by real estate experts. 6 month streaming subscription. Online NJ Brokers License: Class Includes Office Management and Ethics & Agency Courses (30 Hrs x 2 to Fulfill Out of State Broker Requirement) + 90-Hr Brokers Core General Course. Class Held 4 Times a year on specific dates and times.

Pros + Cons Pros: One year of course access Broker’s course is available to NJ salespeople and out-of-state brokers All classes are rotating, and you can mix and match course formats Unlimited licensing classes and unlimited course exam retakes Cons: The post-licensing CE course is offered on only a few specific dates and times The broker licensing courses only take place four times a year on specific dates The website is not the most intuitive when it comes to navigating course details

Features Course Formats: All classes are rotating, so you can start anytime and take weekday, weeknight, or weekend classes. Choose from live online instructor-led, self-paced online, in-person, or mix and match all three course formats. Course Access: 12 months from the date of enrollment. If you need extra help preparing for the school or state exam, you take as many licensing classes as you wish, as many times as you want, during that 12-month timeframe. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: The Center offers a “100% Pass/Placement Guarantee,” so you can return to as many classes as you need to pass both school and state tests. The school also guarantees placement with a brokerage when you’re ready to begin your new career. Student Support: The Center’s POWER Facebook Community Group is available for questions and experts can assist you via live chat or phone, Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm. You can also

leave a message after business hours. Current students with questions can email those to the Career Center. Exam Prep: All prelicensing packages include Exam Test Prep / Cram Classes and 21 course recap study videos. Each session features professionals in mortgages, investments, appraisals, law, and more. Discuss real-life real estate and receive mentorship from these leaders throughout your first year. Final Exam: After completing the Center’s prelicensing course and passing the school test, you’ll receive your certification to take the New Jersey state exam. With the school’s “Unlimited School Tests” feature, you retake the school test if needed, free of charge.

Garden State Real Estate Academy Best real estate school in NJ for agents who want to practice in NJ & PA Overall Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview Aware of the need for availability and flexibility, Garden State Real Estate Academy offers both daytime and evening class schedules to its students. The school’s curriculum and methods of instruction focus on a more practical approach to educating future agents, salespeople, and brokers by incorporating interactive discussions and introducing realistic scenarios that frequently occur in today’s real estate transactions. With seasoned real estate sales associates for its teachers, Garden State provides qualified, state-approved instructor support. Course Options In-person

Zoom classes See Details Pricing Garden State Academy’s prelicensing courses meet New Jersey’s 75-hour salesperson prelicensing requirement. Education Type* Prelicensing Exam Prep Broker Prelicensing Additional Classes Starting at $389 $99.95 $250 $ Package Features Prelicensing, Evening: 3 evenings a week for about 6 weeks. Attend in-person at the Robbinsville classroom or at home via Zoom. Includes national award-winning textbook Prelicensing Full-Time: Take in-person in the Northfield classroom or from home via Zoom. Textbook is included NJ Real Estate Exam Prep: 8-hour class delivered via Zoom over 2 evenings by a live instructor. Learn how many questions there will be in each subject on the exam and how to pass. Exam prep textbook is included “Across the River” PA Exam Prep Class: 3-hour course given by a PA-licensed instructor for agents and brokers currently licensed in NJ who are applying for a waiver to take the PA state real estate law exam. Learn first-hand knowledge to pass the PA exam. Textbook is included 30-hr Ethics and Agency Course: Required for all broker candidates as part of the 150-hour broker licensing requirement. Class is delivered via Zoom 30-hr Office Management and Related Topics Course required for all broker candidates as part of the 150-hour broker licensing requirement. Class is delivered via Zoom 15-Hr Supplemental Class: For out-of-state agents that want to qualify for a NJ Salesperson license. Attend in person or via Zoom. Meets NJ Real Estate Commission’s requirements. Includes a course completion certificate for requesting an Education Waiver

Pros + Cons Pros: Small class sizes mean individual support Customize your class by picking the specific town and instructor you prefer Classes are available to accommodate New Jersey professionals who want to practice in Pennsylvania Cons: Courses are offered often, but only on specific dates and times Live chat is not offered for student support

Features Course Formats: In-person and Zoom classes are available. Choose between evening or full time for prelicensing classes. As for the other real estate classes, they are only offered on a few specific dates / times. Course Attendance: As a student, the school requires that you attend at least 80% of all classroom instruction hours to receive credit for a course, in person or virtually. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: Garden State Academy’s policy is to give refunds upon receiving your written request, so long as that request is received by the Director no later than the day before the first day of class. An administrative fee of $50 will be deducted from any such refund and refunds will not be given once a course has begun. Student Support: You can contact Garden State Real Estate Academy by email or phone during normal business hours, but there is no chat option. In general, small class sizes mean you can get the support you need from your instructor if you’re struggling with course material. Exam Prep: Garden State offers additional study practice exams and permits each student to take as many classes as they want to, ensuring that you go into the New Jersey licensing exam with complete confidence. Final Exam: Graduation from the 75-hour prelicensing course is required to qualify for taking the New Jersey Real Estate exam. Graduation is dependent on students attending a minimum of 80% of classes and obtaining a minimum score of 70% on the school’s final exam. Students who take the class via Zoom must have their camera turned on throughout each class as proof of attendance.

PrepAgent Best real estate school in NJ for extra exam prep Overall Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview Aware of the need for availability and flexibility, Garden State Real Estate Academy offers both daytime and evening class schedules to its students. The school’s curriculum and methods of instruction focus on a more practical approach to educating future agents, salespeople, and brokers by incorporating interactive discussions and introducing realistic scenarios that frequently occur in today’s real estate transactions. With seasoned real estate sales associates for its teachers, Garden State provides qualified, state-approved instructor support. Course Options Self-paced online See Details Pricing Education Type* Exam Prep Crash Courses Private Tutoring Starting at $59 $69 $75 Package Features New Jersey Salesperson 1 Week Package: National and State-Specific Questions, Online Interactive Flashcards, Interactive Vocabulary Worksheet, Exam Prep Ebook, Hundreds of Hours of Recorded Webinars, 75+ Real Estate Exam Prep Videos, Hours of Audio Lessons & Live Online Webinars Weekly. Real Estate Crash Course: An interactive cram-style study session via Zoom, on specific days /times. Features a live review of frequent real estate exam topics and questions, preparation for prelicensing exam’s state and national portion with experienced tutors, review of common real estate math problems and formulas & study tips and test-taking strategies. 1-on-1 Private Tutoring: For those that need additional help studying, instructors are available for private tutoring. Schedule a session at www.prepagent.com/private-tutoring Package Features New Jersey Salesperson 1 Month Package: All Week Features for 1 month, at $79 — — Package Features New Jersey Salesperson 3 Month Package: All Week Features for 3 months, at $99 — —

Pros + Cons Pros: Interactive and user-friendly Live Online Webinars 5 times a week Exam prep material for both those who like to read and visual learners Cons: There are no prelicensing courses available. Students must visit PrepAgent’s parent company, Aceable Agent, for online prelicensing courses.

Features Course Access: One week to three months, depending on the package you purchase. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: PrepAgent offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you are not satisfied with our product, just contact the school within 120 days of your purchase for a refund. Student Support: Visit PrepAgent’s private Facebook group for support regarding your real estate exam or exam-related questions. Exam Prep: PrepAgent’s Exam Prep Ebook includes over 100 pages that review key concepts of the real estate exam. For visual learners, there are more than 75 real estate Exam Prep videos. These engaging, animated videos can help you master the core New Jersey real estate concepts.

Methodology: How we chose the best real estate schools in New Jersey

At HousingWire, we strive for the highest standards when it comes to providing you the best New Jersey real estate school options to meet your educational needs. To determine the top New Jersey real estate schools, we evaluated each school based on the following must-haves:

Course offerings, including suite of study tools

Return policies or guarantees

Flexibility and format options

Instructor quality and accessibility

Pricing and affordability

Student support services

User reviews and pass rates

Finally, we took each school’s unique features and professional development opportunities into consideration to provide the most long-term value to real estate agents like yourself.

Frequently asked questions

The full picture: Best real estate courses in New Jersey

Starting a new career in real estate can be an exciting journey. At HousingWire we provide the information you need to find the right school, get your real estate licensing education at your pace, and pass the New Jersey real estate licensing exam. And now that you know the features and fees of New Jersey’s best real estate schools, you can select the courses that will open doors for you as you pursue a real estate career. If you are unfamiliar with selling residential real estate in New Jersey, these courses will equip you with the understanding you need to get off on the right foot.

We’ve rounded up the links and sites you’ll find the most helpful as a prospective real estate agent. That includes the most up-to-date information on choosing a school, obtaining your license, and other requirements in New Jersey: