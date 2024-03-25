Florida is home to some incredible real estate. From the sparkling shores of Miami to the Gulf and everywhere in between, the Sunshine State offers plenty of career opportunities. If you’re looking to get your real estate license in Florida, it can be completed in a matter of weeks. Here’s a look at the step-by-step process you’ll need to follow to start an exciting real estate career. You’ll need to begin by completing a 63-hour approved Florida real estate course.
How to get a real estate license in Florida (5 steps)
The total estimated costs of getting a Florida real estate license falls between $300 and $800.
To be eligible for a Florida real estate license:
Here are the five steps to get a real estate license in Florida:
1. Complete an approved 63-hour course
Before you sit for the Florida state exam, you must complete the 63-hour prelicense education course for sales associates. Available online or in person, the course teaches the ins and outs of the real estate profession and provides the training you’ll need to move forward to take the licensing exam successfully Prelicensing course prices vary by school but they range from about $100 to $500.
With so many leading real estate schools in Florida offering online or in-person courses, we help you narrow down your search. Some popular options (and our top picks) include The CE Shop, Aceable Agent, Florida Real Estate School, and Gold Coast Schools by Colibri Real Estate. Check out our complete guide to the best online real estate schools in Florida, linked below.
Florida real estate schools: Our top picks
|Top Pick
The CE Shop
Courses in all 50 states, with a free 5-day trial
Intuitive user dashboard. Streamlined navigation. 5-day free trial. A pass guarantee with packages that incl. Exam Prep Edge.
$139 to $425
|Visit The CE Shop
|Budget pick
Aceable Agent
Affordable online, audio & mobile app courses
Versatile learning options with hands-free audio recordings and a mobile app. Video content and excellent study tools. Available in 14 states.
$116 to $329
|Visit Aceable Agent
|Upgrade Pick
Gold Coast Schools
Online real estate courses in 40 states
Excellent student support, intuitive online platform, and package upgrades that feature instructor engagement, exam prep and career resources.
$419 to $559
|Visit Gold Coast by Colibri
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation deems your course good for two years from your date of completion, meaning you can sit the state exam anytime within that period.
Education exemptions
Attorneys in good standing with the Florida Bar and those with a four-year degree or higher are exempt from taking the education requirement but must take the licensing exam, according to the Florida DBPR. However, your exemption will be determined based on an original certified transcript submitted along with your application. It must be submitted to: Division of Real Estate, Attention: Education Section, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N801 Orlando, Florida 32801.
2. Pass the course final exam
Before you can sit the state exam, you need to pass the course final exam which consists of 100 questions To pass the three-hour course exam, you must score 70% or higher. If you fail, you’ll need to wait 30 days to retake it. You can take the test a second time within the same year. If you fail it twice, you’ll be required to retake the course from the beginning.
3. Submit your application
You must pay the required $83.75 licensing fee with your application for the exam. You can complete the application by visiting the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s website and clicking on the “Online Services” link or the “Printable Application” link at the bottom of the page.
If you’re a military veteran, a spouse of a military veteran, or a Florida National Guard member, you may be eligible for a fee waiver, fee reimbursement, and/or fee discount. There is a potential fee waiver for those with low income. If you think this may apply to you, visit the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s website here for more information.
4. Pass a background check & biometric screening
As part of the licensing process, you’ll need to undergo a background check mmediately after submitting your application for licensure. It includes submitting your fingerprints (a biometric screening) using a Livescan Service Provider registered with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. While fingerprinting only takes 5 to 10 minutes of your time, it may take as many as five days for your results to be processed.
Just be sure to bring two forms of identification to the electronic fingerprinting site on the day of your scheduled biometrics. One of the two types of identification must bear your picture and signature, such as a driver’s license, state identification card or passport. You won’t be able to complete this step without proper ID. It costs about $50 to complete your fingerprinting, but prices may vary.
5. Pass the Florida real estate licensing exam
After you complete the 63-hour prelicense education, you must pass the real estate licensing exam. The exam fee us $36.75 and it is administered by Pearson VUE. When your application is approved by the DBPR, you can schedule your exam at a nearby location. you can take your Florida Real Estate exam from home through OnVUE, an online proctoring system that allows a live proctor to monitor you through the webcam on your workstation.
You may choose to take the exam in person. It is strongly recommended that you call at least five business days before your preferred exam date to make a reservation. If you’d like to cancel your exam, contact Pearson VUE two days before the scheduled appointment. If you cancel an exam less than two days before your appointment, missing the exam may result in forfeiting your exam fees. The Florida real estate exam has a pass rate of 75 percent.
The Full Picture: How to get a real estate license in Florida
Getting your real estate license in Florida is an exciting and challenging endeavor. As you navigate your real estate career from the starting line, we’re here to help you along. By providing news, insights, and valuable information, we’re ready to help you every step of the way.
FAQs: How to get a real estate license in Florida
-
How much money does a Florida real estate agent earn?
When it comes to being a real estate agent in Florida, incomes vary extensively. According to ZipRecruiter, first-year real estate agents in Florida make an average of $58,727.
-
How much does it cost to get a real estate license in Florida?
While several different variables contribute to how much it costs, you should expect to spend between $300 and $700 to get a real estate license in Florida.
-
How long does it take to get a real estate license in Florida?
The time it takes to get a real estate license in Florida depends greatly on how fast you complete the 63-hour prelicensing course. Some people finish in a few weeks, while others take several months to complete it. Overall, expect the process to take a few weeks to a few months.
-
How hard is it to pass the Florida real estate exam?
The Florida real estate exam is a challenging test that only 47% of first-time test takers pass, according to the DBPR. However, the prelicensing course is a valuable tool for preparing you to pass the exam.
-
What should I bring to the Florida real estate licensing exam room?
Candidates are required to bring the following items to the licensing exam room:
- Two forms of valid signature identification, one of which is government-issued: a driver’s license, state identification card, passport or military identification card.
- Florida Division of Real Estate Authorization Notice, if it was received prior to testing.
- Your Certificate of Prelicensing Education Completion. If the Certificate of Prelicensure Education Completion is not presented at the testing center, you will not be permitted to take the exam.
- Florida Bar Card and/or Letter of Equivalency from Division of Real Estate
The following optional items can be brought into the exam room:
- Silent, hand-held, battery-operated calculators are only permitted at test centers. If you are taking the online proctored exam, you must use the calculator built into the exam.
- Foreign language translation dictionaries are permitted for English as a Second Language candidates and will be inspected by staff. Electronic ones are not recommended.
- Personal items such as toiletries and snacks must be encased in a clear plastic bag, no larger than 8” X 11” in size, and kept in the locker provided by the vendor.
-
What can’t I bring to the Florida real estate licensing exam?
Items that are not listed as permitted in the Candidate Information Booklet will be subject to removal. People taking the Florida real estate licensing exam cannot bring personal items into the examination room.
Items not allowed in the examination room:
-
Can I apply for a Florida real estate license online?
Yes. You can apply for a Florida real estate license by mail or online. Head to the Florida DBPR’s website and click on “Apply using Online Services.” There, you can create an account and apply for your license.
-
What is the average value of Florida homes?
The average Florida home value is $388,454, according to data acquired by Zillow in January of 2024. That’s a 2.5% increase over the past year. The average home goes pending in around 36 days.
-
What is the Florida real estate licensing renewal process?
A Florida real estate license stays active for two years. When the time comes for you to renew, the state will notify you. There is a $32 renewal fee for agents and a $25 late fee penalty if you do not renew on time. Upon renewal, a copy of your license will be sent to the email address associated with your account. If you choose not to renew online, you can mail your renewal notice and fee to the DBPR.
For more information, check out the Florida DBPR’s Renewal website.
-
What are the continuing education requirements for a Florida person renewing for the first time?
If you are a real estate agent renewing your Florida real estate license for the first time, you must complete 45 credit hours of post-licensing classes — either in person or online.
In each subsequent renewal period, you’ll need to complete eight hours of continuing education, including three hours of Florida Law Core, and three hours of Ethics and Business Practices.
Check out the Real Estate (FREC) Educational Requirements for more information.
-
Where and when can I take continued education classes?
Check out our guide to the best online real estate schools in Florida to complete the required 45 hours of class time for your first renewal or 14 hours of approved continuing education classes required for subsequent renewals. Our top picks include The CE Shop, Aceable Agent, and Gold Coast.
The DBPR’s continuing education course search provides a variety of additional options.
-
How can I renew my license?
To renew your Florida real estate license, you must:
- Complete the required continuing education
- Submit your renewal application
- Pay the renewal fee
For more information, check out the Florida DBPR’s Renewal website.
-
Can I renew my license online?
You can renew your license online on Florida DBPR’s Online Services page. Create an account there and continue through the renewal process.
-
Does Florida have real estate reciprocity with any other state?
Florida has reciprocal agreements with ten states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, Rhode Island and West Virginia. If you live in one of these states, you must complete a series of tasks to be licensed in Florida. For more information, check out the FDBR’s website.
Helpful links and article sources
For more information about how to get a real estate license in Florida, check out the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s website here. For more specific links & information, see our list of helpful links, below.
- Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation Sales Associate Initial Application Requirements
- Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation’ Frequently Asked Questions on Electronic Fingerprinting
- Real Estate Sales Association Examination Candidate Information Booklet
- Florida Department of Business Regulation, Division of Real Estate
- Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation Sales Associate Initial Application – Mutual Recognition Application for Non-Residents
- Real Estate (FREC) Education Requirements