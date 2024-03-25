Florida is home to some incredible real estate. From the sparkling shores of Miami to the Gulf and everywhere in between, the Sunshine State offers plenty of career opportunities. If you’re looking to get your real estate license in Florida, it can be completed in a matter of weeks. Here’s a look at the step-by-step process you’ll need to follow to start an exciting real estate career. You’ll need to begin by completing a 63-hour approved Florida real estate course.

How to get a real estate license in Florida (5 steps)

The total estimated costs of getting a Florida real estate license falls between $300 and $800.

To be eligible for a Florida real estate license:

You must be at least 18 years old

You must have a high school diploma

You must have a social security number

Here are the five steps to get a real estate license in Florida:

1. Complete an approved 63-hour course

Before you sit for the Florida state exam, you must complete the 63-hour prelicense education course for sales associates. Available online or in person, the course teaches the ins and outs of the real estate profession and provides the training you’ll need to move forward to take the licensing exam successfully Prelicensing course prices vary by school but they range from about $100 to $500.

With so many leading real estate schools in Florida offering online or in-person courses, we help you narrow down your search. Some popular options (and our top picks) include The CE Shop, Aceable Agent, Florida Real Estate School, and Gold Coast Schools by Colibri Real Estate. Check out our complete guide to the best online real estate schools in Florida, linked below.

Florida real estate schools: Our top picks

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation deems your course good for two years from your date of completion, meaning you can sit the state exam anytime within that period.

Education exemptions

Attorneys in good standing with the Florida Bar and those with a four-year degree or higher are exempt from taking the education requirement but must take the licensing exam, according to the Florida DBPR. However, your exemption will be determined based on an original certified transcript submitted along with your application. It must be submitted to: Division of Real Estate, Attention: Education Section, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N801 Orlando, Florida 32801.

2. Pass the course final exam

Before you can sit the state exam, you need to pass the course final exam which consists of 100 questions To pass the three-hour course exam, you must score 70% or higher. If you fail, you’ll need to wait 30 days to retake it. You can take the test a second time within the same year. If you fail it twice, you’ll be required to retake the course from the beginning.

3. Submit your application

You must pay the required $83.75 licensing fee with your application for the exam. You can complete the application by visiting the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s website and clicking on the “Online Services” link or the “Printable Application” link at the bottom of the page.

If you’re a military veteran, a spouse of a military veteran, or a Florida National Guard member, you may be eligible for a fee waiver, fee reimbursement, and/or fee discount. There is a potential fee waiver for those with low income. If you think this may apply to you, visit the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s website here for more information.

4. Pass a background check & biometric screening

As part of the licensing process, you’ll need to undergo a background check mmediately after submitting your application for licensure. It includes submitting your fingerprints (a biometric screening) using a Livescan Service Provider registered with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. While fingerprinting only takes 5 to 10 minutes of your time, it may take as many as five days for your results to be processed.

Just be sure to bring two forms of identification to the electronic fingerprinting site on the day of your scheduled biometrics. One of the two types of identification must bear your picture and signature, such as a driver’s license, state identification card or passport. You won’t be able to complete this step without proper ID. It costs about $50 to complete your fingerprinting, but prices may vary.

5. Pass the Florida real estate licensing exam

After you complete the 63-hour prelicense education, you must pass the real estate licensing exam. The exam fee us $36.75 and it is administered by Pearson VUE. When your application is approved by the DBPR, you can schedule your exam at a nearby location. you can take your Florida Real Estate exam from home through OnVUE, an online proctoring system that allows a live proctor to monitor you through the webcam on your workstation.

You may choose to take the exam in person. It is strongly recommended that you call at least five business days before your preferred exam date to make a reservation. If you’d like to cancel your exam, contact Pearson VUE two days before the scheduled appointment. If you cancel an exam less than two days before your appointment, missing the exam may result in forfeiting your exam fees. The Florida real estate exam has a pass rate of 75 percent.

The Full Picture: How to get a real estate license in Florida

For more information about how to get a real estate license in Florida, check out the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s website here. For more specific links & information, see our list of helpful links, below.