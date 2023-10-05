Real estate has turned into a lifestyle-driven market: nSkope report

Families with children under 24 years old living at home recorded 35% of all predicted listings through July, according to The nSkope Predictive Analytics Report. The report reviewed nSkope’s January-April 2023 listings predictions and found 301,314 properties already converted to actual listings through the end of July.

The nSkope Predictive Analytics Report reviewed 360 MSAs in the U.S. The nSkope platform uses proprietary algorithms enhanced by artificial intelligence to analyze over 300 data points that lead to listing predictions.

“Those with children are driving listing inventory today followed by empty nesters and singles,” said Tom Gamble, co-founder and CEO of TKI. “Real estate has returned to a lifestyle-driven market. By studying the various profiles, we can see who’s driving listing inventory. Those who want more (or less) space, and access to better schools along with job or relationship-driven moves are driving listing inventory.

“While there are surveys and reports that show the rational people have for potential moves, the arrival of predictive analytics lets brokerages, teams, and agents know exactly who might be considering a move. This goes far beyond mining social media for clues. Instead, those with effective marketing systems can devote significant time and resources to reaching the right audiences and converting them to clients.”

The below chart shows which nSkope profiles had the highest percentage of the correctly predicted January-April 2023 listings that had already converted to an actual listing by the end of July:

Top nSkope Profiles Profile Definition % Correctly Predicted Listings School-aged Family A household representing a family with children (age 7-17) 20.9% Family A household representing a family with at least one child (age 18-24) living at home 13.9% Empty Nesters A household with at least one adult (ages 45-64) and no children living in the home 10.3% Singles A household that has one adult (age 35-64) 10.0% Retirees A household with one or two adults (65-plus) and no children living at home 8.4% Young Family A household with children (6-and-under) 7.9% Couples Household with two adults (ages 35-and-under) and no children 6.1% Young Family A household with children (6-and-under) 0.2%

Key findings compiled from a review of 341 metropolitan statistical areas

Families with at least one child 24 and under living at home combined to drive 35% of all correctly predicted listings. Those with children ages 7-17 led all profiles with 21% of all listings.

Singles delivered 10% of all correctly predicted listings, while empty nesters and retirees added a combined 10.3%.

Grand Forks, N.D./Minn. saw 13.3% of its 333 predicted listings already convert through July to lead the nation. Carbondale/Marion, Ill. (12.6%/297), Duluth, Minn. (12.5%/1,112), Trenton/Princeton, N.J. (12.3%/831), and Madison, Wisc. (11.9%/3,360) rounded out the top five top performing markets.

Other national leaders include: School-Aged Family: Provo/Orem, Utah (56.8%) already converted predictions Family: Burlington, N.C. (23.8%) Empty Nesters: Punta Gorda, Fla. (20.1%) Singles: Utica/Rome, N.Y. (20.8%) Retirees: Punta Gorda, Fla. (27.1%) Young Family: Cape Girardeau, Mo./Ill. (18.8%)



Top performing markets

The below chart illustrates the DMAs with the highest percentage of converted listings through July 2023 off of Jan. through April 2023 predictions:

DMA # Jan-April 2023 Listing Predictions % Jan-April 2023 Listings on Market through July 2023 Grand Forks, N.D./Minn. 333 13.3% Carbondale/Marion, Ill. 297 12.6% Duluth, Minn./Wis. 1,112 12.5% Trenton/Princeton, N.J. 831 12.3% Madison, Wis. 3,360 11.9% La Crosse/Onalaska, Wis./Minn. 528 11.7% Cheyenne, Wyo. 482 10.5% Shreveport/Bossier City, La. 1,131 10.4% Champaign/Urbana, Ill. 601 10.4% Watertown/Fort Drum, N.Y. 203 10.2%

School-aged families

The below chart illustrates the DMAs with the most converted listings of School-Aged Families through July 2023 off of Jan-April 2023 predictions:

DMA # Jan-April 2023 Listing Predictions % Jan-April 2023 Listings on Market through July 2023 Provo/Orem, Utah 25,378 56.8% El Paso, Texas 15,120 50.0% Visalia, Calif. 11,207 43.7% Ogden/Clearfield, Utah 13,502 43.1% Salt Lake City, Utah 28,977 39.4% Fresno, Calif. 14,241 36.8% Bakersfield, Calif. 17,275 36.1% Yuma, Ariz. 3,079 35.0% Madera, Calif. 3,856 34.2% Houston/The Woodlands/Sugar Land, Texas 136,799 33.7%

Empty nesters

The below chart illustrates the DMAs with the most converted listings of Empty Nesters through July 2023 off of Jan-April 2023 predictions:

DMA # Jan-April 2023 Listing Predictions % Jan-April 2023 Listings on Market through July 2023 Punta Gorda, Fla. 4,371 20.1% Homosassa Springs, Fla. 1,674 19.0% Cape Coral/Fort Myers, Fla. 10,050 18.8% Naples/Marco Island, Fla. 5,821 18.7% North Port/Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla. 12,517 18.4% Salisbury, Md./Del. 3,172 18.0% Palm Bay/Melbourne/Titusville, Fla. 5,880 17.1% Myrtle Beach/Conway/North Myrtle Beach, S.C./N.C. 6,059 16.2% Deltona/Daytona Beach/Ormond Beach, Fla. 7,663 15.6% Niles, Mich. 851 15.5%

Singles

The below chart illustrates the DMAs with the most converted listings of Singles through July 2023 off of Jan-April 2023 predictions:

DMA # Jan-April 2023 Listing Predictions % Jan-April 2023 Listings on Market through July 2023 Utica/Rome, N.Y. 1,126 20.8% Pittsburgh, Pa. 14,751 19.4% Binghamton, N.Y. 996 19.3% Santa Cruz/Watsonville, Calif. 1,234 18.5% Buffalo/Cheektowaga, N.Y. 6,324 18.0% Charlottesville, Va. 1,765 16.9% Duluth, Minn./Wis. 2,021 16.5% Oshkosh/Neenah, Wis. 2,183 16.5% Madison, Wis. 4,739 16.1% Champaign/Urbana, Ill. 924 16.0%

Retirees

The below chart illustrates the DMAs with the most converted listings of Retirees through July 2023 off of Jan-April 2023 predictions:

DMA # Jan-April 2023 Listing Predictions % Jan-April 2023 Listings on Market through July 2023 Punta Gorda, Fla. 5,325 27.1% Ocala, Fla. 6,559 26.6% Naples/Marco Island, Fla. 8,872 26.0% North Port/Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla. 15,589 24.9% Prescott Valley/Prescott, Ariz. 3,353 24.4% Sebastian/Vero Beach, Fla. 2,944 22.2% Cape Coral/Fort Myers, Fla. 12,266 21.5% Deltona/Daytona Beach/Ormond Beach, Fla. 8,062 21.1% Homosassa Springs, Fla. 2,206 21.0% Myrtle Beach/Conway/North Myrtle Beach, S.C./N.C. 6,925 19.7%

Methodology: More than 69 million households were included in an August 1, 2023 report that evaluated 12.3 million that were predicted to list within 12-months. The predictions were inclusive of Jan-April 2023 data. More than 300 data points were utilized to discover which properties would likely come on the market.