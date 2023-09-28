Actually Agents joins The Broke Agent within BAM

Real estate media just got funnier as Actually Agents will join The Broke Agent within BAM, a real estate media company. While continuing to operate independently, Luca Alboretti of Actually Agents and Eric Simon of The Broke Agent will “collaborate to produce funny and engaging content that both entertains and educates real estate professionals,” BAM announced in a press release Thursday.

Simon, creator of The Broke Agent and co-founder of BAM, stated, “This is a huge day for BAM. I have watched Luca grow Actually Agents and always envisioned working together at some point. He has built an amazing community and has provided nonstop laughter and value to his audience for years. This feels like a watershed moment for our brands, and I can’t wait to see where this takes us. Collaboration over competition.”

With the two biggest meme accounts in real estate now under one roof, BAM is continuing its mission to empower real estate agents with the tools, knowledge and information needed to excel.

BAM’s roster of BAM Creators — who range from team leaders, broker-owners and active agents to industry content creators with large and engaging social followings — produce podcasts, shows, blogs, events, webinars and debates.