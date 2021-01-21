Real Estate Demo Day: Chime

Chime Technologies’ AI Assistant
The AI Assistant is the industry’s first AI Chatbot built on Google’s machine learning technology. The AI Assistant is saving agents time and effort while simultaneously carrying on hundreds of conversations with leads. Agents using the AI Assistant are only handed leads who have been warmed up and ready to have a conversation.
Built using Google’s Machine Learning using Natural Language Processing so with each conversation it improves!
Automatically filters out cold and unresponsive leads, placing them on long term nurture campaigns
Our agents have seen an average of 23% leads more qualified than before using the AI Assistant with over a quarter of them being identified as hot!