6 best real estate schools in Washington (WA) for 2024

We’ve researched the best Washington State real estate schools for every budget, schedule, and learning style. From Seattle and Spokane to Redmond and Coastal Washington, our guide will help you choose the best Washington real estate school and course package for your needs. The best real estate classes in Washington will equip you with the knowledge and skills to pass the state exam and confidently begin a new career.
6 best real estate classes in Washington State: At-a-glance
First, some basics. Washington is one of a handful of states where newly licensed salespeople are called real estate brokers (not agents). As an aspiring broker, you’ll need to complete two courses (90 hours of study) before taking the Washington state exam to get your real estate license. These must include a 30-Hour Real Estate Practices course and a 60-Hour Real Estate Fundamentals course. Here are our top picks for completing your 90 hours of real estate classes in Washington State.
|Top Pick
The CE Shop
Best features & packages
Intuitive user dashboard. Streamlined navigation. 5-day free trial. A pass guarantee with packages that incl. Exam Prep Edge.
|$315
|Use HW30 to SAVE 30%
|Upgrade Pick
Colibri Real Estate
Best for course upgrades
Excellent student support, intuitive online platform, and package upgrades that feature instructor engagement, exam prep and career resources.
|$341
|Use HousingWire30. SAVE 30%
|Budget Pick
Aceable Agent
Best audio & mobile app courses
Versatile learning options with hands-free audio recordings and a mobile app. Video content and excellent study tools.
|$215
|Click to SAVE 20%
|West Coast Pick
OnlineEd
Best continuing ed bundle
Founded by West Coast real estate pros. Premium Package includes first license renewal continuing education requirements.
|$235
|Visit OnlineEd
|Also Popular
Kaplan Real Estate Education
Best for career mentorship
Pre-recorded video content led by experienced industry leaders. Easy access to instructors to ask for help. Career mentoring opportunities.
|$299
|Visit Kaplan
|Courses Only Pick
RealEstateU
Best “course only” pricing
While Aceable Agent is a great budget pick, Real Estate U offers the cheapest “courses only” package in WA for students who don’t want any extra bells & whistles.
|$169
|Visit RealEstateU
The CE Shop
Best Washington real estate school for features & packages
Overall Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Overview
With affordable prices across their prelicensing packages (starting at $315), the CE Shop also offers the option of completing your education in as little as three weeks. The CE Shop courses are best for independent learners who prefer interactive courses, and a straightforward learning experience. The CE Shop is our #1 pick for its combination of features (including a 5-day free trial and pass guarantee) and wide range of course packages for every budget (see below).
Students love being able to access their courses on any device. All prelicensing courses are optimized for smartphones, tablets and computers. Course features, support, and an intuitive interface have all contributed to a 96% satisfaction rate from The CE Shop students.
Prelicensing Courses
See Details
Pricing
Course Only
- The required 90-hour prelicensing coursework includes business eBooks
- Career resources
- Downloadable resources
- Digital flashcards
- Real estate glossary
- Study schedule
Standard
- All Course Only features
- National and WA Exam Prep Edge
- Pass Guarantee
Value
- All Standard features
- Building Business courses to help you launch your career
Premium
- All Value features
- 90-hr post-licensing package for your first active renewal
- Includes 3 WA Edition eTextbooks
-
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Features
Course Formats: Online, interactive.
Course Access: One year after the date of purchase.
Money-Back Guarantee: The CE Shop offers a money-back guarantee if you request it with 30 days of purchase and your course is not more than 50% complete.
Student Support: Representatives are available seven days a week via phone and live chat.
Exam Prep: Prelicensing Standard, Value, and Premium packages all feature Exam Prep Edge, a study tool that breaks down the material into unit lessons to help you understand and retain the information.
Final Exam: After you complete all the coursework, you’ll take a final course exam. The passing grade is 70% but you can take the course exam as many times as you need to before moving on to the Washington State exam.
Colibri Real Estate
Best Washington real estate school for course upgrades
Overall Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
Overview
A state-approved real estate education provider with 25 years of experience, Colibri has trained over 520,000 students through its online courses. Students can level up to Exam Prep Plus for instructor engagement and study tools or choose Colibri’s Ultimate Learning package for access the Career Booster Pack, which includes 20+ how-to videos, job aids, and a customizable business plan.
Colibri courses were created by experienced industry experts, and include real-world examples and interactive learning opportunities. We love Colibri’s next-generation student dashboard. It allows students to stop and start courses as needed, develop and meet study goals, and track progress across your required coursework.
Prelicensing Courses
See Details
Pricing
Colibri’s real estate classes meet Washington’s 90-hour prelicensing requirement.
The Basics
- Required 90 hours of coursework
- Includes instructor support
- Three study guides
Exam Prep
- All features of the Basic package
- CompuCram w/ simulated exams
- Flashcards
- Readiness assessment
- Audio review guides
Exam Prep Plus
- All Basics and Exam Prep package features
- Exam Crammer webinar series
- Instructor Q&A
Ultimate Learning
- Includes all the features of the first three packages
- One-year access to Career Booster pack
- 20+ “how to” fundamental videos
- Buyer and seller checklists, action plans and a printed textbook
-
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Features
Course Formats: Self-paced.
Course Access: Six months from your registration date.
Pass Guarantee: Colibri’s Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee is available with all prelicensing packages, with the exception of the Basics package. Colibri will reimburse the original cost if you don’t pass on the first try.
Student Support: Prelicensing online packages offer students support from instructors. On weekdays, during normal business hours, you can call, text, or email local experts with your questions. You can also connect with an Education Specialist or Advisor using live chat.
Exam Prep: Except the Basics package, all of Colibri’s prelicensing packages include CompuCram, which features a pre-assessment tool to gauge your knowledge of exam topics, vocabulary, practice exams, and a readiness indicator to track your progress.
Final Exam: After completing your prelicensing course, you will take a closed-book final course exam.
AceableAgent
Best Washington real estate school for audio & mobile app courses
Overall Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
Overview
Designed by learning science experts using proven instructional principles, Aceable Agent’s easy-to-understand courses have frequent practice tests, so you’ll go into the state exam feeling confident. Courses feature videos, interactive games, infographics, knowledge checks, straightforward language, real-life scenarios, and bite-sized lessons to keep you engaged with the material.
AceableAgent offers flexible, self-paced courses. Through the web, its unique mobile app and audio courses, you can learn on the go in multiple ways so your study schedule can fit your busy life. Mastery Tracking helps you focus your energy on your weakest areas when studying for your course final and state licensing exams.
Prelicensing Courses
See Details
Pricing
Basic
- Required 90 hrs of coursework
- Lite Exam Prep includes 800+ WA exam practice questions
- Features instructor support
Deluxe
- All Basic features + PrepAgent w/ 75 videos
- 70 audio lessons
- Digital flashcards
- 1,660+ additional practice questions
- 100-page Exam Prep eBook
Premium
- All Deluxe features + 1 hr of private tutoring
- 5 live webinars weekly
- Access to webinar archives
- Live Q&A with expert tutors
-
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Features
Course Formats: Self-paced, online courses, plus a mobile app where you can complete all your courses.
Course Access: AceableAgent’s Washington prelicensing courses expire after 12 months, but you can pay to extend it for an additional 180 days.
Ace or Don’t Pay Guarantee: AceableAgent guarantees that if you don’t pass the licensing exam after three attempts, the school will refund your money.
Student Support & Engagement: AceableAgent’s course experts can be emailed anytime you need additional support. And the school’s Student Concierge Team is on-call five days a week to answer questions.
Exam Prep: The Basic Prelicensing package features Lite Exam Prep, while the Deluxe and Premium packages’ include Premium Study Aids, like videos and digital flashcards on key real estate concepts, as well as an Exam Prep Ebook.
Final Exam: Aceable Agent’s Course exams are taken online and no proctor is needed.
OnlineEd
Best online real estate school in Washington for continuing ed + prelicensing bundle
Overall Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
Overview
Save money on your continuing education down the road by choosing OnlineEd’s Premium Prelicensing course. This course includes your first-year renewal post-licensing course, which would otherwise cost you $500.
OnlineEd’s learning platform provides content to students through straightforward lessons, easy-to-understand videos, and practice questions. Created in 1998 by a few brokers who wanted to offer real estate courses online, OnlineEd has helped thousands of students get licensed. Students appreciate the simple design of OnlineEd’s proprietary course management system. You can study on the go with the school’s tablet and Kindle-friendly lessons.
Prelicensing Courses
See Details
Pricing
All OnlineEd’s prelicensing classes meet Washington’s 90-hour prelicensing requirement.
Basic
- Required 90 hours of coursework
- Video
- Online flashcards
- Instructor support
- PDF & EPUB eBook
Standard
- All features of the Basic course
- Training w/ instructor support
- Exam prep
- Practice tests & test simulator
Premium
- All features of the Standard course
- Textbooks, math exam prep book
- Post-licensing courses for your first renewal
-
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Features
Course Formats: Online real estate courses, self-paced.
Course Access: One year from the date of enrollment to complete the coursework.
Pass Guarantee: Get a full refund on the exam fee if you don’t pass the licensing exam the first time around.
Exam Prep: Exam prep course includes over 1,300 exam questions and a practice licensing exam of 130 questions with a 3.5 hour time limit to mimic the actual state broker licensing exam. Each chapter in the course lists important topics to remember. Exam prep is not included with the Basic package.
Student Support: Live instructor support by email and phone, Monday through Friday. Or connect with a real person (not an automation system or AI) via chat.
Final Exam: OnlineEd’s prelicensing courses conclude with a final exam, which you must pass with a score of at least 70% to complete the course.
Kaplan Real Estate Education
Best Washington real estate school for career mentorship
Overall Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Overview
With options like The Career Launcher package ringing up at $699, Kaplan’s classes are significantly more expensive than other Washington real estate school offerings, but with good reason. The school has over 50 years of experience providing online education across disciplines. To help prepare you for success in the real estate profession, Kaplan’s state-approved, 90-hour classes include a Career Community platform, with group discussions to help you get your most burning questions answered by expert instructors.
Kaplan students also have access to instructors via email say that Kaplan’s Interactive Study Group and easy access to responsive instructors are game-changers. If your priority is to finish your 90 hours of class time feeling prepared for your role in the real estate profession, then Career Launcher’s weekly live webinar, career-focused tips, tools, and processes make Kaplan worth the investment.
Prelicensing Courses
See Details
Pricing
All Kaplan’s prelicensing classes meet Washinton’s 90-hour prelicensing requirement.
Prelicensing with Exam Prep
- Required 90 hours of coursework
- Online course includes exam prep w/ video lectures
- National and WA Drill & Practice QBanks
- Interactive Study Group
- Career Mentor Connect & Community Forum
Career Launcher Prelicensing
- Online video course includes all features of Exam Prep Package
- Accelerator online video course
- Live online coaching
-
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Features
Course Formats: Online, self-paced interactive.
Course Access: Six months from the date of purchase to complete the course.
Refund Policy: Students enrolled in an online course are eligible for a tuition refund within 30 days of purchase if the class has not been accessed.
Student Support: Student or Technical Support staff can help answer your questions by phone during business hours, by live chat or email. Student Support can also help answer your questions about certificates, materials, or transfers by phone during normal business hours or by email.
Exam Prep: Kaplan’s prelicensing courses include National and WA Drill & Practice QBanks, or question banks. These interactive test engines allow you to challenge yourself with hundreds of test questions. Since the QBank is online, you can simulate nearly every test environment, anytime, anywhere that’s convenient for you.
Final Exam: Kaplan does not mention a course final exam for the state of Washington.
RealEstateU
Most affordable Washington real estate school
Overall Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Overview
A “courses only” package gives budget-conscious students the most affordable course bundle available in Washington. This bundle is often discounted from $169 to $119. Click the button above for their latest discounts and pricing. Best of all, a 30-day trial lets you decide if RealEstateU is right for you. They’ll issue a refund provided you’ve completed less than 50% of your program.
Prepare for your real estate license exam with RealEstateU’s high-quality, online and self-paced lessons designed by experts. Audio learners can listen to classes on the go, while more visual learners can review and study key sections using downloadable documents and infographics. RealEstateU’s state- and ARELLO-approved courses have helped more than 225,000 graduates get licensed since 2013.
Prelicensing Courses
See Details
Pricing
Course Only
- Required 90 hours of prelicensing coursework including on-demand lessons
Course + Study Guide
- All Course Only package features
- Study Guide w/sample questions
- Six practice exams
Course + Study Guide + eTextbook
- All Course
- Study Guide features
- eTextbook
- Offline course materials & printable lessons
-
Pros + Cons
Pros:
Cons:
-
Features
Course Formats: Self-paced online, audio lessons.
Course Access: Students have a full six months to complete their Washington real estate licensing courses.
Refund Policy & Price Guarantee: RealEstateU has a “100% Satisfaction Guarantee.” If for any reason you’re not satisfied and you completed less than 50% of the program, RealEstateU will give you a full refund.
Student Support & Engagement: While there is no live instructor support, you can reach out to RealEstateU’s support team 24/7 through an online form or email for answers within minutes. Typically, you’ll get a response within a few minutes.
Exam Prep: RealEstateU’s Exam Prep course includes sample questions, six practice exams, and lessons connected to the full course for quick reference. These study tools help you focus on the exact information you’ll need to retain for the licensing exam, and according to the school, they can reduce study time by up to 90%.
Final Exam: RealEstateU provides an online final course exam that mimics the state licensing exam, helping you practice your exam taking skills.
Methodology: How we chose the best real estate classes in Washington State
We work to earn your trust by sharing exactly how we rate the schools on our list. First, we evaluate the following must-haves:
- Affordability and pricing
- Course offerings, including study aids and technology
- Flexibility and format options
- Guarantees or refund policies
- Instructor qualifications and accessibility
- Pass rates and user reviews
Finally, we look at the unique features and career development tools provided by each school, as these can lead to long-term success for future agents and brokers.
Frequently asked questions
-
What are the eligibility requirements to get a Washington State real estate license?
To sit the Washington State real estate exam, you must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Successfully take and complete 90 hours of approved real estate education
- Complete fingerprinting and background check
- Take and pass the Washington Real Estate licensing Exam
- Apply for your Washington Real Estate License
- Find a sponsoring broker
-
Which classes are required for a Washington real estate license?
You may not need a college degree to get a real estate license in Washington, but you will have to take the two required real estate courses for a Washington broker license. Those two courses are:
- Washington Real Estate Fundamentals (60 course hours). This course teaches you the essentials of working in real estate (laws, regulations, financial matters, etc). Topics include contract law, real estate as a career, real property ownership, rights, interests, land use controls, and more.
- Washington Real Estate Practices (30 course hours). This course teaches you the skills needed to have a successful real estate career in Washington. Topics include agency relationships, business skills and procedures, and real estate math, to name a few.
-
How long is the Washington licensing exam?
The Washington real estate broker exam consists of two portions:
- 100 questions that cover national real estate topics.
- 30 questions that cover Washington’s real estate license laws.
Multiple-choice questions on both portions will be intermixed and will not appear as separate sections. You’ll be given 3.5 hours to complete both the national and state-specific portions of the exam. To pass, you’ll need to score at least 70%.
-
Can I take my Washington real estate licensing exam online?
No, you must take the Washington real estate broker exam in person at a PSI Test Center.
-
How much does a Washington real estate license cost?
Before you can start selling real estate, you’ll need to invest a little upfront yourself. Here’s what to budget for:
Prelicensing coursework = $169 and $1,000+
- Background check & fingerprinting = $44.80
- Examination fee = $210
- License application fee = $223
- License print fee = $5
Estimated total = Between $651.80 and $1,482.80 *
* Note: These costs are subject to be changed by the state at any time.
-
What is the average salary for a Washington real estate agent?
According to Indeed.com, the average annual revenue for a Washington State real estate agent is $91,965 (as of this writing). It’s important to remember that this average can vary based on years of experience, employment setting, and the property market you’re working in.
The full picture: Best real estate classes in Washington State
Now that you understand the features, pricing, pros and cons and the course packages of our favorite Washington real estate schools, you can choose the program that best suits your schedule and budget.
We look forward to helping you thrive at every stage of your career, with real estate market news, expert advice from our team of agent writers, and tools and strategies to help you succeed in your new career.
