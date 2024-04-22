6 best real estate schools in Washington (WA) for 2024

We’ve researched the best Washington State real estate schools for every budget, schedule, and learning style. From Seattle and Spokane to Redmond and Coastal Washington, our guide will help you choose the best Washington real estate school and course package for your needs. The best real estate classes in Washington will equip you with the knowledge and skills to pass the state exam and confidently begin a new career.

6 best real estate classes in Washington State: At-a-glance

First, some basics. Washington is one of a handful of states where newly licensed salespeople are called real estate brokers (not agents). As an aspiring broker, you’ll need to complete two courses (90 hours of study) before taking the Washington state exam to get your real estate license. These must include a 30-Hour Real Estate Practices course and a 60-Hour Real Estate Fundamentals course. Here are our top picks for completing your 90 hours of real estate classes in Washington State.

The CE Shop Best Washington real estate school for features & packages Overall Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. ENROLL NOW & SAVE 30% Use Promo Code HW30 at checkout Overview With affordable prices across their prelicensing packages (starting at $315), the CE Shop also offers the option of completing your education in as little as three weeks. The CE Shop courses are best for independent learners who prefer interactive courses, and a straightforward learning experience. The CE Shop is our #1 pick for its combination of features (including a 5-day free trial and pass guarantee) and wide range of course packages for every budget (see below). Students love being able to access their courses on any device. All prelicensing courses are optimized for smartphones, tablets and computers. Course features, support, and an intuitive interface have all contributed to a 96% satisfaction rate from The CE Shop students. Prelicensing Courses See Details Pricing Course Only $ 315 /mo The required 90-hour prelicensing coursework includes business eBooks

Career resources

Downloadable resources

Digital flashcards

Real estate glossary

Study schedule Enroll now Standard $ 399 /mo All Course Only features

National and WA Exam Prep Edge

Pass Guarantee Enroll now Value $ 449 /mo All Standard features

Building Business courses to help you launch your career Enroll now Premium $ 709 /mo All Value features

90-hr post-licensing package for your first active renewal

Includes 3 WA Edition eTextbooks Enroll now Pros + Cons Pros: Option to complete your education in as little as three weeks. Free 5-day trial for prelicensing course. Cons: No livestream learning option available.

Features Course Formats: Online, interactive. Course Access: One year after the date of purchase. Money-Back Guarantee: The CE Shop offers a money-back guarantee if you request it with 30 days of purchase and your course is not more than 50% complete. Student Support: Representatives are available seven days a week via phone and live chat. Exam Prep: Prelicensing Standard, Value, and Premium packages all feature Exam Prep Edge, a study tool that breaks down the material into unit lessons to help you understand and retain the information. Final Exam: After you complete all the coursework, you’ll take a final course exam. The passing grade is 70% but you can take the course exam as many times as you need to before moving on to the Washington State exam. ENROLL NOW & SAVE 30% Use Promo Code HW30 at checkout

Colibri Real Estate Best Washington real estate school for course upgrades Overall Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. ENROLL NOW & SAVE 30% Use Promo Code HousingWire30 Overview A state-approved real estate education provider with 25 years of experience, Colibri has trained over 520,000 students through its online courses. Students can level up to Exam Prep Plus for instructor engagement and study tools or choose Colibri’s Ultimate Learning package for access the Career Booster Pack, which includes 20+ how-to videos, job aids, and a customizable business plan.



Colibri courses were created by experienced industry experts, and include real-world examples and interactive learning opportunities. We love Colibri’s next-generation student dashboard. It allows students to stop and start courses as needed, develop and meet study goals, and track progress across your required coursework. Prelicensing Courses See Details Pricing Colibri’s real estate classes meet Washington’s 90-hour prelicensing requirement. The Basics $ 341 /mo Required 90 hours of coursework

Includes instructor support

Three study guides Enroll now Exam Prep $ 441 /mo All features of the Basic package

CompuCram w/ simulated exams

Flashcards

Readiness assessment

Audio review guides Enroll now Exam Prep Plus $ 484 /mo All Basics and Exam Prep package features

Exam Crammer webinar series

Instructor Q&A Enroll now Ultimate Learning $ 642 /mo Includes all the features of the first three packages

One-year access to Career Booster pack

20+ “how to” fundamental videos

Buyer and seller checklists, action plans and a printed textbook Enroll now Pros + Cons Pros: Exam Prep packages with unlimited practice tests. Next-gen student dashboard for tracking progress. Cons: Physical study materials are limited.

Features Course Formats: Self-paced. Course Access: Six months from your registration date. Pass Guarantee: Colibri’s Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee is available with all prelicensing packages, with the exception of the Basics package. Colibri will reimburse the original cost if you don’t pass on the first try. Student Support: Prelicensing online packages offer students support from instructors. On weekdays, during normal business hours, you can call, text, or email local experts with your questions. You can also connect with an Education Specialist or Advisor using live chat. Exam Prep: Except the Basics package, all of Colibri’s prelicensing packages include CompuCram, which features a pre-assessment tool to gauge your knowledge of exam topics, vocabulary, practice exams, and a readiness indicator to track your progress. Final Exam: After completing your prelicensing course, you will take a closed-book final course exam. ENROLL NOW & SAVE 30% Use Promo Code HousingWire30

AceableAgent Best Washington real estate school for audio & mobile app courses Overall Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. CLICK to SAVE 20% at Aceable Agent Overview Designed by learning science experts using proven instructional principles, Aceable Agent’s easy-to-understand courses have frequent practice tests, so you’ll go into the state exam feeling confident. Courses feature videos, interactive games, infographics, knowledge checks, straightforward language, real-life scenarios, and bite-sized lessons to keep you engaged with the material. AceableAgent offers flexible, self-paced courses. Through the web, its unique mobile app and audio courses, you can learn on the go in multiple ways so your study schedule can fit your busy life. Mastery Tracking helps you focus your energy on your weakest areas when studying for your course final and state licensing exams. Prelicensing Courses See Details Pricing Basic $ 215 /mo Required 90 hrs of coursework

Lite Exam Prep includes 800+ WA exam practice questions

Features instructor support Enroll now Deluxe $ 369 /mo All Basic features + PrepAgent w/ 75 videos

70 audio lessons

Digital flashcards

1,660+ additional practice questions

100-page Exam Prep eBook Enroll now Premium $ 539 /mo All Deluxe features + 1 hr of private tutoring

5 live webinars weekly

Access to webinar archives

Live Q&A with expert tutors Enroll now Pros + Cons Pros: A mobile app for learning on-the-go. Course videos offer English captions. Prep tests means no additional exam prep material needs to be purchased. Cons: No continuing education courses offered in WA.

Features Course Formats: Self-paced, online courses, plus a mobile app where you can complete all your courses. Course Access: AceableAgent’s Washington prelicensing courses expire after 12 months, but you can pay to extend it for an additional 180 days. Ace or Don’t Pay Guarantee: AceableAgent guarantees that if you don’t pass the licensing exam after three attempts, the school will refund your money. Student Support & Engagement: AceableAgent’s course experts can be emailed anytime you need additional support. And the school’s Student Concierge Team is on-call five days a week to answer questions. Exam Prep: The Basic Prelicensing package features Lite Exam Prep, while the Deluxe and Premium packages’ include Premium Study Aids, like videos and digital flashcards on key real estate concepts, as well as an Exam Prep Ebook. Final Exam: Aceable Agent’s Course exams are taken online and no proctor is needed. CLICK to SAVE 20% at Aceable Agent

OnlineEd Best online real estate school in Washington for continuing ed + prelicensing bundle Overall Rating: 4 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5. Visit OnlineEd Overview Save money on your continuing education down the road by choosing OnlineEd’s Premium Prelicensing course. This course includes your first-year renewal post-licensing course, which would otherwise cost you $500. OnlineEd’s learning platform provides content to students through straightforward lessons, easy-to-understand videos, and practice questions. Created in 1998 by a few brokers who wanted to offer real estate courses online, OnlineEd has helped thousands of students get licensed. Students appreciate the simple design of OnlineEd’s proprietary course management system. You can study on the go with the school’s tablet and Kindle-friendly lessons. Prelicensing Courses See Details Pricing All OnlineEd’s prelicensing classes meet Washington’s 90-hour prelicensing requirement. Basic $ 235 /mo Required 90 hours of coursework

Video

Online flashcards

Instructor support

PDF & EPUB eBook Enroll now Standard $ 275 /mo All features of the Basic course

Training w/ instructor support

Exam prep

Practice tests & test simulator Enroll now Premium $ 375 /mo All features of the Standard course

Textbooks, math exam prep book

Post-licensing courses for your first renewal Enroll now Pros + Cons Pros: Mobile-friendly course format for students who want an alternative to studying on their desktop. Price Match Guarantee means the school will match a competitor’s verifiable, posted price for an equivalent product. Cons: Limited instructor interaction. Exam prep materials not included with all courses.

Features Course Formats: Online real estate courses, self-paced. Course Access: One year from the date of enrollment to complete the coursework. Pass Guarantee: Get a full refund on the exam fee if you don’t pass the licensing exam the first time around. Exam Prep: Exam prep course includes over 1,300 exam questions and a practice licensing exam of 130 questions with a 3.5 hour time limit to mimic the actual state broker licensing exam. Each chapter in the course lists important topics to remember. Exam prep is not included with the Basic package. Student Support: Live instructor support by email and phone, Monday through Friday. Or connect with a real person (not an automation system or AI) via chat. Final Exam: OnlineEd’s prelicensing courses conclude with a final exam, which you must pass with a score of at least 70% to complete the course. Enroll Now

Kaplan Real Estate Education Best Washington real estate school for career mentorship Overall Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Kaplan Overview With options like The Career Launcher package ringing up at $699, Kaplan’s classes are significantly more expensive than other Washington real estate school offerings, but with good reason. The school has over 50 years of experience providing online education across disciplines. To help prepare you for success in the real estate profession, Kaplan’s state-approved, 90-hour classes include a Career Community platform, with group discussions to help you get your most burning questions answered by expert instructors.



Kaplan students also have access to instructors via email say that Kaplan’s Interactive Study Group and easy access to responsive instructors are game-changers. If your priority is to finish your 90 hours of class time feeling prepared for your role in the real estate profession, then Career Launcher’s weekly live webinar, career-focused tips, tools, and processes make Kaplan worth the investment. Prelicensing Courses See Details Pricing All Kaplan’s prelicensing classes meet Washinton’s 90-hour prelicensing requirement. Prelicensing with Exam Prep $ 299 /mo Required 90 hours of coursework

Online course includes exam prep w/ video lectures

National and WA Drill & Practice QBanks

Interactive Study Group

Career Mentor Connect & Community Forum Enroll now Career Launcher Prelicensing $ 699 /mo Online video course includes all features of Exam Prep Package

Accelerator online video course

Live online coaching Enroll now Pros + Cons Pros: Live weekly webinars offer career-focused tips, tools, and processes. Courses pair digital whiteboards with instructor lessons for better content retention. Cons: No audio course. You must have Zoom downloaded and installed on your computer/laptop.

Features Course Formats: Online, self-paced interactive. Course Access: Six months from the date of purchase to complete the course. Refund Policy: Students enrolled in an online course are eligible for a tuition refund within 30 days of purchase if the class has not been accessed. Student Support: Student or Technical Support staff can help answer your questions by phone during business hours, by live chat or email. Student Support can also help answer your questions about certificates, materials, or transfers by phone during normal business hours or by email. Exam Prep: Kaplan’s prelicensing courses include National and WA Drill & Practice QBanks, or question banks. These interactive test engines allow you to challenge yourself with hundreds of test questions. Since the QBank is online, you can simulate nearly every test environment, anytime, anywhere that’s convenient for you. Final Exam: Kaplan does not mention a course final exam for the state of Washington. Enroll Now

RealEstateU Most affordable Washington real estate school Overall Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5. Visit RealEstateU Overview A “courses only” package gives budget-conscious students the most affordable course bundle available in Washington. This bundle is often discounted from $169 to $119. Click the button above for their latest discounts and pricing. Best of all, a 30-day trial lets you decide if RealEstateU is right for you. They’ll issue a refund provided you’ve completed less than 50% of your program. Prepare for your real estate license exam with RealEstateU’s high-quality, online and self-paced lessons designed by experts. Audio learners can listen to classes on the go, while more visual learners can review and study key sections using downloadable documents and infographics. RealEstateU’s state- and ARELLO-approved courses have helped more than 225,000 graduates get licensed since 2013. Prelicensing Courses See Details Pricing Course Only $ 169 /mo Required 90 hours of prelicensing coursework including on-demand lessons Enroll now Course + Study Guide $ 294 /mo All Course Only package features

Study Guide w/sample questions

Six practice exams Enroll now Course + Study Guide + eTextbook $ 323 /mo All Course

Study Guide features

eTextbook

Offline course materials & printable lessons Enroll now Pros + Cons Pros: 100% Satisfaction guarantee. Audio course available. Risk-free, 30-day course trial. Cons: No continuing education courses available.

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online, audio lessons. Course Access: Students have a full six months to complete their Washington real estate licensing courses. Refund Policy & Price Guarantee: RealEstateU has a “100% Satisfaction Guarantee.” If for any reason you’re not satisfied and you completed less than 50% of the program, RealEstateU will give you a full refund. Student Support & Engagement: While there is no live instructor support, you can reach out to RealEstateU’s support team 24/7 through an online form or email for answers within minutes. Typically, you’ll get a response within a few minutes. Exam Prep: RealEstateU’s Exam Prep course includes sample questions, six practice exams, and lessons connected to the full course for quick reference. These study tools help you focus on the exact information you’ll need to retain for the licensing exam, and according to the school, they can reduce study time by up to 90%. Final Exam: RealEstateU provides an online final course exam that mimics the state licensing exam, helping you practice your exam taking skills. Enroll Now

Methodology: How we chose the best real estate classes in Washington State

We work to earn your trust by sharing exactly how we rate the schools on our list. First, we evaluate the following must-haves:

Affordability and pricing

Course offerings, including study aids and technology

Flexibility and format options

Guarantees or refund policies

Instructor qualifications and accessibility

Pass rates and user reviews

Finally, we look at the unique features and career development tools provided by each school, as these can lead to long-term success for future agents and brokers.

Frequently asked questions

The full picture: Best real estate classes in Washington State

Now that you understand the features, pricing, pros and cons and the course packages of our favorite Washington real estate schools, you can choose the program that best suits your schedule and budget.

We look forward to helping you thrive at every stage of your career, with real estate market news, expert advice from our team of agent writers, and tools and strategies to help you succeed in your new career.

Helpful links

We’ve rounded up the links and websites that you’ll likely need to visit to complete your application process to become a real estate broker in Washington State.