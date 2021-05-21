RamQuest integrates with SearchCONNECT

Texas-based technology company RamQuest announced its title and closing digital network — called “Closing Market” — has integrated with SearchCONNECT, an affiliate of Investors Title and National Investors Title Insurance Company, which provides search solutions in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The new integration will enable customers to place online orders for SearchCONNECT’s title search and policy-typing solutions without leaving the RamQuest website, said Laura Mowrer, RamQuest senior vice president of product operations and business integration.

“The SearchCONNECT integration is another example of RamQuest enabling our customers with tools that help them do business more efficiently and effectively,” Mowrer said.

Closing Market is an application-to-application interface that integrates systems and enables each participant to work from their own software. Customers with an existing P-24 agreement in Texas may also place orders for title evidence for property located in more than 30 counties.

“This integration provides a time-saving tool for customers to connect with our experienced and detail-oriented team who collaborates with local experts to deliver the highest-quality solutions possible,” said Lisa Hinton, SearchCONNECT search services manager.

RamQuest has been expanding its partnerships in the last year, integrating with Title Data in August and with SIGNiX and CertifID in February. It also collaborated with Lone Wolf, First American Title Company, WFG National Title, and SoftPro in March on the launch of Digital Title Orders, a digital title solution allowing agents to select their preferred title provider and submit orders directly within a transaction.

“Now more than ever, real estate professionals need to be able to conduct business in a digital environment,” said Ben Cork, RamQuest CSO.

Digital real estate transactions have become the focus of several companies following the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced millions indoors and online.

One industry giant, Qualia, launched a “Physical Document Service” that enables mortgage lenders to automate the management of paper trailing documents from title partners through its own platform. Qualia also launched “Qualia Post,” a post-closing solution that integrates with a lender’s LOS to automate the retrieval of closing and post-closing documents from title companies.

Title and escrow software company Mainspring Services announced the release of “titleLOOK,” a software-as-a-service platform that streamlines the title production process.