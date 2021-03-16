Lone Wolf launches digital title solution

Real estate technology company Lone Wolf Technologies announced its launch of Digital Title Orders, a digital title solution allowing agents to select their preferred title provider and submit orders directly within a transaction.

Following a year where real estate and mortgage professionals had to adapt quickly to changing conditions, Lone Wolf is offering its new product to advance digitized real estate transactions.

“Nothing can or should replace the role of the real estate agent and their brokerage in a transaction,” said Jimmy Kelly, Lone Wolf CEO and president. “This new feature, and the amount of industry-wide collaboration it took to create, is a huge step forward for real estate transactions in a digital-first environment.”

Added Jason Cheverton, Lone Wolf vice president of strategic channels: “Digital Title Orders is a major steppingstone. We’re here to elevate the real estate transaction experience, and at the heart of that is industry collaboration.”

That collaboration includes a partnership between Lone Wolf, First American Title Company, WFG National Title, SoftPro, and RamQuest, to name a few of the many title and title software providers. Lone Wolf officials said they expect to onboard 80% of title companies by the end of 2021.

“Now more than ever, real estate professionals need to be able to conduct business in a digital environment,” said Ben Cork, RamQuest CSO.

Digital real estate transactions are the focus of several companies following the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced millions indoors and online. One industry giant, Qualia, launched a “Physical Document Service” that enables mortgage lenders to automate the management of paper trailing documents from title partners through its own platform. Qualia also launched “Qualia Post,” a post-closing solution that integrates with a lender’s LOS to automate the retrieval of closing and post-closing documents from title companies.

Title and escrow software company Mainspring Services announced the release of “titleLOOK,” a software-as-a-service platform that streamlines the title production process. And fintech company Plaid recently announced the release of “Income,” a beta product that simplifies income verification so customers can secure loans, qualify for mortgages, rent apartments, lease vehicles, and more.