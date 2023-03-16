HW Media
Real EstateTechnologyTitle

Qualia adds a new product to its software offerings

Qualia Atlas automates workflows for title firms and their transaction partners, streamlining the closing experience

Closing software provider Qualia has announced a major update to its software offerings. On Thursday, the firm announced the launch of Qualia Atlas.

According to Qualia, Atlas combines title and escrow production, as well as vendor management, along with client and homebuyer connectivity.

“We originally launched Qualia almost 10 years ago with the belief that a modern technology infrastructure could fundamentally transform homebuying into a simple, secure, and enjoyable experience for everyone involved,” Nate Baker, Qualia’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Atlas is the culmination of several years of development to provide a unified closing platform for enterprise title companies.”

The new product offering has data access through an enhanced API for integration with internal systems a title company may already have in place, such as CRMs, analytics and accounting tools, built in anti-fraud tools, privacy and permission controls for multi-branch or multi-agency operations, and order opening automations.

Qualia says Atlas also provides firms with a standardized integration layer, which enables title firms to efficiently partner with lenders, real estate agents, vendors, consumers and underwriters by automating title and escrow workflows and the corresponding workflows of the firm’s transaction partners. The firm says this streamlines the closing experience from end-to-end for all the parties involved in the transaction.

In addition, according to Qualia, this update eliminates the need for custom-built integrations.

