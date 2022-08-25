Qualia launches an API to track title orders

Closing software provider Qualia has launched Qualia Application Programing Interface (API), according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Qualia says its API provides real estate businesses and PropTech companies the ability to automatically connect internal software tools, integrate with their commercial partners, and analyze their comprehensive performance data.

Through the API, companies using the platform can automatically place and track title orders, as well as access comprehensive order, accounting, and contact data on their files in order to build custom notifications and executive-level performance dashboards.

According to Qualia, platform users can use these capabilities to design custom client experiences, track performance, productivity and revenue, and pipeline across clients and settlement agency branches.

“Our mission at Qualia is to create a simple and secure journey to home ownership,” Nate Baker, the CEO of Qualia, said in a statement. “As part of that, we continue to develop technology that helps businesses engineer full end-to-end purchase and refinance experiences. The API makes it easy for businesses to expand without an expensive and timely investment in custom built technology.”

Real estate companies and professionals are all looking for ways to streamline the homebuyer experience and improve communication among the parties involved in the transaction. Qualia said its cloud-based platform is uniquely positioned to meet the various needs of real estate business as market conditions shift and the needs of industry professionals evolve.

“We think about Qualia as an extension of the Redfin ecosystem and that’s not possible without the Qualia API,” Mary Pappas, the principal product manager at Redfin, said in a statement. “With the Qualia API, we don’t have to spend tens of millions of dollars in R&D to build out ways to streamline our title & escrow experience. The Qualia platform makes it possible for us to package, market, and let our customers have a cohesive experience that would not otherwise be possible as a set of discrete services.”

Qualia is not the only closing software firm working on improving integration. Over the past few weeks, SoftPro has announced its integration with several title firms, most notably Doma.