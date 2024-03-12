PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate expands into Idaho

PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate, a Montana-based real estate brokerage, is expanding into northern Idaho, the firm announced on Tuesday. The brokerage, which is a longtime affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is the largest independently owned brokerage in Montana.

PureWest appointed broker-owner Paul Reizen to spearhead the launch of its new office in Sandpoint, Idaho, home to the Schweitzer Mountain ski resort and Lake Pend Oreille. The office will launch with eight agents, including Reizen. Over the past five years, buyers from Texas, Colorado and Florida have flocked to Sandpoint to acquire property, according to a company news release.

Paul Reizen

“With offices in five of Montana’s top ski markets, our team knows what it takes to market luxury homes in mountain resort communities — so expanding into northern Idaho is a natural fit for us,” Ryon Brewer, president of PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Paul and Julie to bring our luxury focus and powerful regional, national, and international network to Sandpoint.”

Reizen, his wife Julie, and their four children moved to Sandpoint in 2019 and started selling homes with local brokerage Realm Partners. In August 2022, the Reizens founded their firm, 48th Parallel Realty, before ultimately partnering with PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate.

Before starting his career in real estate, Reizen was a prosecutor for 15 years in the San Diego County District Attorney’s office.

“PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate is unlike any other firm in this market, with best-in-class marketing and a technology solution that sets the bar for the entire industry,” Reizen said in a statement.

“Sandpoint is a market with incredible opportunities for lakeside or mountain living, surrounded by amazing natural beauty. I’m thrilled to partner with Ryon and his team to bring a new level of service to northern Idaho, as buyers continue to discover our beautiful region.”

PureWest agents and clients will have access to global luxury connections through the Christie’s International Real Estate network. The expansion into Idaho will also grant more agents access to Christie’s proprietary technology, pl@tform.