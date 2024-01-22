Polly appoints former exec at ICE Mortgage Technology as COO

Customer intelligence and mortgage tech firm Polly named Troy Coggiola as its chief operating officer amid the company’s effort to scale.

Coggiola will be responsible for Polly’s product, implementation, support and design teams, working toward seamless cross-organization collaboration.

He has more than 25 years of mortgage technology and enterprise software experience with his latest stint being chief product officer at Accela, a government tech provider.

Prior to Accela, Coggiola spent 12 years leading product and technology initiatives at ICE Mortgage Technology, which was then Ellie Mae Inc. before it was acquired by ICE in 2020.

Coggiola’s efforts were focused on developing Ellie Mae to become a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider from an on-premise solution, rounding out his time there as SVP of product management.

“Mortgage capital market operations are ripe for innovation. For years, we’ve seen products and organizations serve this space from opposite ends of the spectrum,” said Coggiola.

Polly’s “client-centricity” attracted him to the business, he noted.

“They have a robust, open line of communication with their customer partners, and that partnership drives strategic product investment decisions. I am excited by the opportunity to lead and align product creation through customer implementation and ongoing support, ensuring sustained customer focus as we collectively move the industry forward.”

Polly’s appointment of Coggiola as COO follows a string of notable leadership hires over the past two years.

Parvesh Sahi, former senior vice president of business and client development for ICE Mortgage Technology, joined the company as chief revenue officer (CRO) in 2023.

In 2022, Andrew Bon Salle, former executive vice president of single-family business at Fannie Mae, as well as Jonathan Corr, former president and CEO of Ellie Mae, joined Polly’s board of directors.

Founded in 2019 by technology and mortgage professionals, Polly is a San Francisco, California-based provider of mortgage capital markets technology for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders nationwide.

In its latest move to drum up business for lenders, Polly’s partnership with MeridianLink, a loan origination software system provider, enabled loan officers to add MeridianLink Mortgage loan pipeline data directly into Polly’s product and pricing engine in real-time, and vice versa.