MeridianLink integrates with Polly to bolster lenders’ profitability

Polly, a software-as-service mortgage tech firm, announced a bi-directional integration with MeridianLink, a loan origination software system provider, on Tuesday.

The partnership enables lenders to access Polly’s products directly from the MeridianLink environment. Loan officers will be able to add MeridianLink Mortgage loan pipeline data directly into Polly’s product and pricing engine in real time, and vice versa.

“This partnership combines the power of MeridianLink and Polly to support savvy lenders who are focused on the agility and scale of their sales, lock desk, and capital markets teams,” Megan Pulliam, SVP of Partner Marketplace at MeridianLink, said in a statement.



“This integration is another strong example of MeridianLink growing our high performance, connected ecosystem to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Earlier in October, MeridianLink announced another integration with Blend Labs to streamline the digital lending experience. The partnership allows lenders using MeridianLink Consumer LOS to leverage Blend’s unified platform and consumer banking origination software.

Additionally, lenders benefit from speed and connectivity since both platforms are cloud-native.

“We are happy to engage in this partnership with MeridianLink, as we share a mutual passion and commitment to drive innovation and automation throughout the entire loan life cycle and ultimately, deliver high-impact solutions to industry participants,” Parvesh Sahi, Polly’s Chief Revenue Officer, said.

Polly is a San Francisco-based provider of mortgage capital markets technology for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders nationwide. Since its launch in 2019, the fintech company has raised about $57 million in three rounds of funding.