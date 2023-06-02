Polly appoints Cheryl Messner as chief customer officer

Polly, a leading provider of innovative mortgage capital markets technology, recently announced the appointment of industry veteran Cheryl Messner as chief customer officer (CCO).

Messner, who has extensive experience and expertise in mortgage fintech, joins Polly as the company experiences significant growth and adoption in the industry.

“Polly has revolutionized traditional pricing and loan delivery, while simultaneously establishing an unmatched reputation with their customer partners. I am inspired by the team’s accomplishments thus far, and I am excited to contribute to an organization that truly listens to the voice of the mortgage lender and is committed to exceeding their expectations,” Messner said.

In her new role as CCO, Messner will spearhead corporate strategies aimed at enhancing Polly’s unique customer partner experience. Her responsibilities will include overseeing onboarding and implementation processes, as well as driving cross-functional initiatives to ensure ongoing value and success for customers throughout their lifecycle.

Additionally, Messner will act as a liaison between clients, product development, and technical teams to provide valuable customer insights for the development of impactful features and new functionality.

“In addition to a unique blend of interpersonal and technical expertise, Cheryl possesses innate industry acumen that positions her as an incredible advocate for our customer partners,” Adam Carmel, founder and CEO of Polly, said. “I have full confidence that her vision and strategy will further evolve our customer-first culture and elevate Polly to new heights, always keeping our customers at the forefront of our focus. I am delighted to welcome Cheryl to our team and eagerly anticipate the remarkable achievements we will accomplish together.”

With over two decades of mortgage fintech experience, Messner brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position. During her 15-year tenure at Optimal Blue, Messner played a pivotal role as the director of product management, leading the design, development, and roadmap strategy for the Optimal Blue PPE.

Prior to that, Messner held senior and executive-level roles in client services. Most recently, she served as EVP of customer success and experience at Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach, focusing on operations, growth opportunities, and client engagement.

Messner’s appointment follows the recent hiring of Parvesh Sahi, former SVP of business and client development at ICE Mortgage Technology, as chief revenue officer at Polly. With the company’s mounting success and adoption across the industry, Polly continues to attract top talent and solidify its position as a pioneering force in mortgage technology.

Founded in 2019 by a team of experienced technology and mortgage professionals, Polly is a San Francisco-based provider of mortgage capital markets technology for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders nationwide.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.