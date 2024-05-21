How AI will transform the mortgage and appraisal industries
Planet Home Lending appoints new chief information officer

As the company’s CIO, Bill Shuler will focus on technological growth and enhancements to operational efficiency

Connecticut-based lender, servicer and asset manager Planet Home Lending has appointed Bill Shuler as executive vice president and chief information officer. In his new role, Shuler will focus on Planet’s technological growth and enhancements to its operational efficiency.

“My focus has always been on creating pragmatic IT solutions that support dynamic business growth, and I am ready to build strategic partnerships across all areas of Planet and help solidify the foundation for that growth,” Shuler said in a statement. “My goal is to execute a technological strategy that not only streamlines business processes but enhances security and customer experience while reducing costs and aligning with industry standards.”

Planet Home Lending Chief Information Officer Bill Shuler
Bill Shuler

Before joining Planet, Shuler was president of WPS Advisors, a financial firm that provides investment management services. Previously, he was the executive managing director and CIO at Home Point Financial, a multichannel originator and servicer. At Home Point, he restructured IT services, paving the way for productivity increases, cost reductions and increased business profitability. 

Shuler has also served in CIO leadership roles at GMAC Mortgage/GMAC ResCap, National City Mortgage and Homeward Residential

In March, Planet hired Matt Kingsborough as regional sales manager to drive the company’s expansion plans in the western U.S.

Planet Home Lending is an originator, correspondent lender, servicer and subservicer of agency and nonagency residential and commercial mortgages. Founded in 2007, it was the only top 10 national lender to grow its sales volume on a year-over-year basis in the first half of 2023, according to Inside Mortgage Finance data.

