People movers: Sierra Pacific Mortgage, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty and Proper Title

Sierra Pacific Mortgage has named Jeff Lochmandy as its vice president and divisional sales director for third-party originations.

With over 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Lochmandy was previously at HomePoint Financial as its managing director.

“I am energized by the opportunity to provide Sierra Pacific with both the know-how and momentum they’re seeking to become dominant in the wholesale lending channel,” said Lochmandy. “The company is exceptionally positioned to achieve its goals, and I’m glad to be part of that.”

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the appointment of John Gleeson to the role of senior vice president of development services, responsible for Florida and North Carolina.

Prior to joining Sotheby’s, Gleeson was the vice president of London Bay Homes and spent nearly two decades as an executive at Bonita Bay Group.

“I am excited to be working with one of the most discerning luxury real estate brands, and a talented team led by Budge Huskey,” Gleeson said. “I look forward to overseeing the continued growth of new development business across the company’s dynamic footprint.”

Proper Title has promoted Kathy Kwak to executive vice president and has brought on Zjacobe Snyder as senior escrow officer.

Kwak has 14 years of experience in the real estate industry as an attorney and underwriting counsel. Kwak joined Proper Title in 2017, starting as director of title and making her way to vice president, and now executive vice president.

Snyder is a 25-year veteran of the title industry, most recently spending 12 years as an escrow officer at Fidelity National Title Insurance.