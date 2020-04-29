The mortgage industry is hiring

The housing industry has the opportunity to be the path to economic recovery for our country. Providing safe places to live, reviving consumer balance sheets, injecting capital into the economy and, perhaps most importantly, creating jobs for tens of thousands of Americans.

We have quickly learned that COVID-19 is not a fair pandemic. Specific regions are hit exponentially harder than others. Most diagnosed patients recover from COVID-19, but some do not. Some industries have been annihilated, and others muscle through. But one thing is clear, we must focus on opportunity and progress to make it through.

So today we focus on a bright spot. Career opportunities! Many companies across the mortgage, real estate and fintech world are hiring and recruiting. We asked the HousingWire Community on Facebook who is hiring, and we got a lot of responses. Check out the Facebook Group for all of the opportunities. Here is a summary:

Accenture is hiring mortgage processors in Charlotte, North Carolina. Interested applicants should contact Kendra Neary Campbell.

All Western Mortgage in Reno, Nevada is hiring a loan coordinator and loan processor. Direct message Neel Dhingra for more info.

Coast2Coast Mortgage in Jacksonville, Florida is hiring loan originators. Visit their site or contact Jeff Weller for more info.

Colorado Lending Team in Denver, Colorado is hiring a processor and loan partner. Contact Scott Baade to learn more.

Debt Does Deals is hiring MLOs, processors/closers, and support staff. Contact Chris Griffith via Facebook. The company is licensed in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Montana, California, Florida and North Carolina, and intends to add Azirona, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

Epoch Lending in Philadelphia, PA is looking for a hybrid sales trainer / ops person with VA loans proficiency. Contact CEO Evan Wade.

Excelerate Capital in Newport Beach, California, is looking for loan originators and underwriters. Contact Tom Yoon for more info.

Floify is hiring for developer and customer support roles. Contact Dave Sims or learn more here.

Future Loans in Jacksonville, Florida is looking for a sales manager, operations roles, LOs and LOAs. Contact Robert Lynn more info.

Kind Lending is recruiting for roles in credit policy, fulfillment, web development and training. Check out their site.

LoanDepot is looking for experienced processors and underwriters with government loan purchase experience. LOs with self-generated business can contact Emily Campbell directly or see all jobs here.

Loan Factory is hunting for an LO in Arizona and a branch manager in Utah. Contact founder Thuan Nguyen.

Mid America Mortgage is hunting for LOs. Contact Michael Cooksey or Kerry Webb to learn more.

Modern Lending in Temecula, California is hiring two processors, one LOA and screening loan officers for two open positions. Visit their site for more information.

Movement Mortgage is hiring for multiple positions in loan origination, operations and corporate. Check out their careers page to see all openings.

My Credit Guy is hiring for inside sales and credit coach roles. They are also looking for a social/digital media manager and good Zoho CRM developers. Contact CEO Sam Parker.

NEXA Mortgage is looking for LO’s, LOA’s and processors in Phoenix, Arizona. Contact Tom Mancuso.

Paradise Mortgage Brokers in Bristol, Pennsylvania, is hiring loan originators. Contact Michelle Vaughn for more information.

Pre-Approve Me is looking for a full-stack engineer. Contact CEO Mike Neef for more info.

Rate Leaf is looking for a processor in Miami. Email Christian Mourra.

RE Financial Services in Broward County, Florida, is looking for a bilingual experienced mortgage processor and loan originators. Contact Kimber White for info.

Sierra Pacific has opportunities in all channels, including senior AEs in all major markets, underwriters, account managers and closers/funders. These roles can work remote. The company is also hiring a divisional sales VP for the west region and regional sales manager roles throughout the US. EVP Amy Mahar is the lead contact.

Snapdocs is hiring in customer success, engineering, product and security. Open roles here.

Stearns and their joint venture partners are hiring for hundreds of roles in sales, operations, and corporate. Full list here or contact Krish Dhokia.

US Mortgage Corp is hiring processors in South Carolina. Contact Mike Fitzpatrick at (843) 580-2490 or mike.fitzpatrick@usmortgage.com

Wyndham Capital Mortgage is hiring for a variety of mortgage lending roles in Charlotte, North Carolina. Contact Mark Frietch to learn more.



If your company is hiring and not included here, please visit the HousingWire Community to share your open roles with the most qualified and informed housing professionals out there.