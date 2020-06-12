People movers: LRES, Enterprise Community Partners and Reali

Real estate appraisal, valuations and asset management company, LRES promoted David Sober to vice president and national sales manager.

Sober has over eight years of experience in the mortgage industry, and has built relationships with federal agencies, GSEs, and top lenders, servicers, and investors.

“For the past three years, David has shown us his innate drive for success. We are thrilled to have him take on this expanded role and lead the national sales team,” said LRES President Mark Johnson.

Enterprise Community Partners has named Drew Warshaw as its first chief operating officer.

Warshaw brings experience in government and business, credentials in strategy, operations and execution, and a deep background in policy and finance, the company said.

Prior to joining Enterprise, Warshaw built and managed Clearway Energy Group’s community solar business, and launched the renewables division of NRG Energy, a division which was later acquired and reorganized as Clearway.

Before that, Warshaw served in several public sector roles, first at a policy think tank, then in a gubernatorial administration and, most recently, as chief of staff at The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. While at The Port Authority, Warshaw was pivotal in the World Trade Center rebuilding.

“Drew’s track record of developing strategy and relentlessly executing it in both public and private sectors makes him a perfect fit for this new role,” said Priscilla Almodovar, chief executive officer of Enterprise. “He is fiercely committed to our mission and has all the tools to make a difference. We’re thrilled to have him.”

Real estate tech company Reali has hired Varun Bhatia as the company’s first chief people officer. Bhatia has over 30 years of experience leading human resources organizations.

Before he joined Reali, Bhatia was the chief people and culture officer at Air Asia. Bhatia also has experience as an instructor at the University of California, Berkeley Extension School, teaching leadership and management with a focus on Silicon Valley innovation.

Bhatia was also the chief HR officer of Levi Strauss, and held executive positions at Kraft Foods, Procter & Gamble, and The Gillette Company. Bhatia has been an advisor and a board member in various HR tech companies helping leaders think through and deliver on scaling up opportunities.

“What sets Varun apart is his thoughtful approach to transformation and change for companies at scale,” said Amit Haller, co-founder and CEO of Reali. “Our people have always been Reali’s greatest asset. We will lean on Varun’s leadership to create an innovative people strategy as we continue to expand in the future. We are thrilled to welcome Varun to Reali.”