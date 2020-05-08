People movers: FHFA, Redfin and Enterprise Community Partners

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced that Katie Fulton joined the agency as its chief operating officer.

Katie Fulton

Prior to joining the FHFA, Fulton was the COO at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Over the course of seven years at the CFPB, Fulton held roles as senior advisor in the Division of Supervision, Enforcement, and Fair Lending to Deputy Chief of Staff under Director Richard Cordray and Acting Director Mick Mulvaney.

Fulton has also worked at the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and at a law firm representing federal employees.

Enterprise Community Partners has hired Angelique Kelly-Lara as its chief people officer and promoted Stephanie Shack to the company’s first-ever chief legal officer.

Angelique Kelly-Lara

Kelly-Lara joined Enterprise with over 25 years of experience directing human resource teams. More recently, Kelly-Lara was the vice president of global talent acquisition at Choice Hotels International. From 2005 to 2014 at McDonald’s USA, she worked her way up to director of U.S. HR and employee relations. Earlier in her career, she held similar positions at Aramark Corporation and Bankers Life and Casualty Company.

Shack’s appointment to chief legal officer follows Enterprise’s recent decision to combine the legal departments of Enterprise Community Investment and Enterprise Community Partners into one.

Shack has been with Enterprise since 2017 as senior vice president and general counsel for Enterprise Community Investment, prior to which she was senior vice president, associate general counsel and assistant secretary with Corporate Office Properties Trust, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust. Previously, she held positions at the Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation, the global law firm DLA Piper and the office of U.S. Magistrate Judge John E. Dougherty.

Stephanie Shack

Redfin has appointed David Lissy as its board chairman beginning July 1, succeeding Robert Mylod, who served as Redfin’s chairman from 2016 until now. Mylod will remain on Redfin’s board and the board’s audit committee.

Lissy joined Redfin’s board in February 2018 after serving as Bright Horizons’ chief executive officer for 16 years. He is also Bright Horizons’ chairman.

“Dave’s experience running a mission-driven company with a large field organization already made him perfect for our board,” said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. “And now, because of Dave’s leadership as a Redfin board director on culture, field compensation and communications, management structure, financial discipline and many other topics, he’s a natural choice as our chairman.”