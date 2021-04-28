Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower
The unique challenges facing minority first-time homebuyers
In this episode, we interview Timothy Demry, a real estate agent in San Francisco’s Bay Area, about his experience serving minority first-time homebuyers.

This isn’t a housing bubble — and that’s the problem
The market is unhealthy because we shouldn’t be having this much competition for shelter, but it’s not speculation demand at all.

Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration
We spoke with Propertybase CEO Vance Loiselle about real estate tech and how the past year has accelerated the need for digital collaboration tools across the entire customer journey.

PeerStreet aids underserved real estate entrepreneurs

Company aims to stop “negative flywheel”

Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, PeerStreet CEO Brew Johnson knew his real estate investing platform needed to get involved with forwarding social change. That led to the launch of PeerStreet’s “Evolving Neighborhood Uplift Fund,” a charitable initiative used for a more purposeful and sustainable way to invest in real estate entrepreneurs from underserved communities.

The E.N.U.F. advisory board reviews and selects ten entrepreneurs who best meet eligibility requirements, including demonstrating a passion for real estate investing and community improvement, while identifying as a member of a minority group and of an underserved community.

According to PeerStreet, the mission of the new initiative is “to equip aspiring real estate entrepreneurs with the tools and capital they need to invest in real estate projects and, in doing so, invest in their communities.” Once candidates are accepted to the E.N.U.F. project, they will receive mentorship from PeerStreet’s network of real estate experts, matching with people like Jason Lewis, who is the CEO and founder of AryMing Capital. In addition, when they identify qualifying projects, the capital needed will be funded out of a charitable giving vehicle, hosted by the Tides Foundation.

Who qualifies for the $25K first-time homebuyer grant

If recently introduced first-time homebuyer legislation were enacted as written, about 4.37 million people could be eligible for the down payment assistance. HW+ Premium Content

Community Title Network acquires Colony Title Group

Mid-Atlantic title company Community Title Network LLC has acquired Colony Title Group LTD, an agency in Columbia, Maryland.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

