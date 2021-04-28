PeerStreet aids underserved real estate entrepreneurs

Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, PeerStreet CEO Brew Johnson knew his real estate investing platform needed to get involved with forwarding social change. That led to the launch of PeerStreet’s “Evolving Neighborhood Uplift Fund,” a charitable initiative used for a more purposeful and sustainable way to invest in real estate entrepreneurs from underserved communities.

The E.N.U.F. advisory board reviews and selects ten entrepreneurs who best meet eligibility requirements, including demonstrating a passion for real estate investing and community improvement, while identifying as a member of a minority group and of an underserved community.

According to PeerStreet, the mission of the new initiative is “to equip aspiring real estate entrepreneurs with the tools and capital they need to invest in real estate projects and, in doing so, invest in their communities.” Once candidates are accepted to the E.N.U.F. project, they will receive mentorship from PeerStreet’s network of real estate experts, matching with people like Jason Lewis, who is the CEO and founder of AryMing Capital. In addition, when they identify qualifying projects, the capital needed will be funded out of a charitable giving vehicle, hosted by the Tides Foundation.