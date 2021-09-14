Breaking: Treasury, FHFA suspend recent PSPA requirements

READ NOW
The next wave of servicing regulation is coming – Are you ready?
The next wave of servicing regulation is coming – Are you ready?

Join this webinar to learn what servicers need to know about recent and upcoming servicing compliance regulations and strategies experts are implementing to prepare for servicing regulatory audits.

FHFA’s equity plan: Too much or not enough?
FHFA’s equity plan: Too much or not enough?

The announcement is the latest public step the FHFA has taken to carry out the Biden administration’s agenda to further racial equity.

Logan Mohtashami talks forbearance and rising mortgage rates
Logan Mohtashami talks forbearance and rising mortgage rates

In this episode, Mohtashami touches on the rise in forbearance exits, whether homebuyer demand will continue to increase despite inventory shortages and more.

How to achieve touchless lending for the mortgage industry
How to achieve touchless lending for the mortgage industry

Touchless lending has graduated from theoretical to actual for the mortgage industry. This white paper will cover how to achieve a touchless mortgage pathway and its benefits for lenders.

Real Estate

Pacaso’s plans to “democratize” second-home ownership

The real estate startup raises another $125 million

Real estate startup Pacaso announced Tuesday that it has raised $125 million in its recent Series C funding round, giving it a $1.5 billion valuation.

This announcement comes less than six months after the company raised $75 million, bringing its total amount of capital raised to $215 million. Earlier this year it secured $1 billion in debt financing, making it the fastest U.S. company to achieve unicorn status.

The Series C funding round was led by SoftBank‘s Vision Fund II. Other participants included new backers Fifth Wall and Gaingels, as well as existing backers Greycroft, Global Founders Capital, Crosscut and Spencer Rascoff’s 75 & Sunny Ventures. (75 Sunny Ventures is the venture firm of Pacaso co-founder and chairman Spencer Rascoff).

Pacaso launched its platform in October 2020 with the goal of “democratizing second-home ownership.”

The company claims to already have an annualized revenue run rate of $330 million. In addition, the company says it currently manages nearly $200 million in real estate.

The platform’s unique co-ownership model, which is made possible through the creation of property-specific LLC’s, was the brainchild of former Zillow executives Austin Allison and Rascoff. Pacaso’s goal is to reduce the headache and cost of second home ownership, while permitting them the flexibility to rent the property out.

While it may seem like a similar concept to a timeshare, Pacaso focuses on bringing together a group of eight or fewer co-owners to purchase shares of a single-family home, which they have access to throughout the year.

At the moment Pacaso holds brokerage licenses in several top second-home markets including Aspen, Scottsdale, Lake Tahoe, Miami and Palm Springs, and it recently expanded to its first international market: Spain.

After closing on a home, the co-owners have 100% ownership of the property. However, Pacaso manages the entire co-ownership process by taking care of furnishings, repairs, utilities, general property management and scheduling through its SmartStay app.

At the moment, the majority of the properties listed on the site are higher priced homes, with only seven listed at under $500,000. But co-founder Allison hopes for Pacaso to eventually offer homes that are affordable to a broader segment of the population.

Currently, 65% of Pacaso’s customers are first-time second homeowners and 30% are non-white or identify as LGBTQ, according to Allison.

Pacaso, however, is not alone in pursuing this model of co-ownership of luxury vacation homes. Mexico City-based startup Kocomo has a similar mission, but it is focused on cross-border co-ownership.

And just last week, Better.com acquired U.K.-based startup Property Partner, which enables fractional ownership of properties in the U.K. Users can invest in individual properties or in a portfolio. The startup claims more than 9,000 investors and £140 million of assets under management. Better plans to bring Property Partner’s platform to the U.S.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_138388762 (1)
Red-hot US housing market begins to cool

Though the demand for homes remained strong across the United States in August, there are clear signs that the housing market is past its peak.

Sep 13, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Stock Macro Photo of U.S. Currency
Treasury removes restrictions on investment properties

The Treasury Department and FHFA announced Tuesday that they are suspending certain requirements that were added in January to the Preferred Stock Purchase Agreements (PSPAs) between Treasury and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Sep 14, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please