OneKey MLS acquires Mid-Hudson MLS

New York State’s largest multiple listing service just got larger. OneKey MLS has acquired Mid-Hudson MLS according to an announcement on Monday, growing its membership to nearly 50,000 agents.

The Poughkeepsie-based Mid-Hudson MLS is a broker-owned MLS serving over 1,400 agents in Dutchess County and the Mid-Hudson Valley area.

Founded in 2018 and owned by Long Island Board of Realtors and the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, OneKey MLS already serves agents in New York (Manhattan), Suffolk, Nassau, Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Westchester, Bronx, Putnam, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties.

OneKey MLS’s board of managers chairperson Frank DellAccio said the merger is a logical step for OneKey MLS as it continues to expand its area of coverage.

“This consolidation is a win-win all around,” DellAccio said in a statement. “It is our vision to continuously provide broader and better access to accurate data for our agents, brokers and consumers, for the betterment of the entire industry.”

According to the release, by merging these two MLSs, agents and brokers will have access to a broader pool of comprehensive listing data, saving them time and money by removing duplicate MLS memberships and fees, and eliminating the need to enter and maintain listings in multiple systems.

“This consolidation makes perfect sense because it expands the reach of listing data to a contiguous geography and benefits our members and consumers who will now have access to a greater pool of information,” Richard Haggerty, the CEO of OneKey MLS, said in a statement. “It should result in time savings for our members as well as consumers.”

For his part, Brian Engles, an executive officer at Mid-Hudson MLS, said the timing of the acquisition worked well for his firm, given the challenges currently facing the industry.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but OneKey MLS said it expects the sale to close in January.