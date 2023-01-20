HW Media
What is portfolio cleansing?
Housing Market Tracker: Weekly inventory adds 1,339 homes
HW+ Housing Market Update
The rumors about a series of massive MSR offerings from Wells Fargo
Title

Old Republic CEO to retire at the end of January

Mark Billbrey has been in the title industry for 52 years and has served as Old Republic CEO since 2019

Big Four title insurer Old Republic is on the lookout for a new CEO after Mark Bilbrey announced on Thursday that he would be retiring at the end of January. Bilbrey has served as the firm’s CEO since 2019.

An industry veteran, Billbrey began working part-time in the title industry over 50 years ago.

In a statement shared with the American Land Title Association, Bilbrey said the profession “became my life, my family, my passion and my purpose. It has introduced me to the best people in the world, most of whom have become lifelong friends. I will obviously miss the people the most: my coworkers; customers and competitors. I will also miss the satisfaction of getting the deals done, problems solved and helping people get into their property.”

After graduating from Oklahoma University in 1980, Bilbrey began working at Warranty Title & Abstract in El Reno, Oklahoma. A decade later, Billbrey was named company president.

Just seven years later, Bilbrey and other investors purchased the firm, which was eventually sold to First American in 2003.

Bilbrey joined Old Republic in 2007, was appointed executive vice president in 2008 and named president of Old Republic National Title Holding Co. in 2010.

“Mark has been a tremendous leader and has had a great impact on our organization, helping guide us through some of the most challenging markets and positioning us for the future,” Old Republic wrote in a statement. “We are very grateful for his long and distinguished service and wish him well on this next adventure with his family.”

In addition to serving as Old Republic’s CEO, the industry veteran was ALTA’s president in 2005. In 2009, Bilbrey received an Honorary Membership from ALTA. In addition, Bilbrey served as a past president of the Oklahoma Land Title Association.

“My participation in the Oklahoma Land Title Association led me to the American Land Title Association, which without question changed the course of my career,” Bilbrey said. “I truly have been blessed and I can trace most of those blessings in my life to this industry.”

