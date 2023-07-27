OJO promotes Chris Heller to president

Austin, Texas-based OJO promoted industry veteran Chris Heller to president while Jerimiah Taylor will move into the chief real estate officer role that Heller held. The moves come amid OJO’s continued growth in 2023, which the company attributes to is OJO Pro+ offering.

Heller, who has held leadership roles at Keller Williams and loanDepot‘s mellohome, will bring his decades of experience to the role of president.

In his new role, Taylor will work closely with OJO CEO and Founder John Berkowitz.

“At OJO, we are laser-focused on working with our industry partners to provide homeownership solutions to the millions of consumers on our platforms,” Berkowitz said. “I’ve seen first-hand the incredible value Taylor provides, serving as a conduit between understanding the needs of real estate professionals and consumers, with how to build innovative technology to ensure a successful relationship.”

Taylor, who previously served as the vice president of real estate and mortgage services at OJO, has a background as a real estate agent, team leader, and leader in both the residential and mortgage industries.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join OJO’s leadership team, which balances a long track of building valuable technology with deep real estate experience,” Taylor said. “I’m excited to continue working alongside this incredible team to create more successful homeowners, while helping real estate agents reach new professional heights.”

OJO is a real estate technology company focused on improving homeownership. It enables consumers to customize their search, connect with industry experts and access financial tools so they feel prepared to buy, sell, or own.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by HousingWire’s editors.