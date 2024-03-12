OJO acquires The LEAD Syndicate, launches Lever by Movoto

Austin-based real estate technology firm OJO is acquiring The LEAD Syndicate, a leverage platform for real estate professionals, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The LEAD Syndicate was founded by Nikki Miller, who will join OJO in an undisclosed role.

The two firms are coming together to launch Lever by Movoto, OJO’s industry-facing platform. According to the announcement, Lever is a platform that helps agents with marketing, supplemental lead generation, database management and transaction management, and it supplies agents with training and accountability solutions.

OJO said Lever will function as a comprehensive support system for agents and called it the next-generation model of the OJO Select Network.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Nikki and combine our resources to launch Lever, an innovative new platform and network for real estate agents,” Chris Heller, the president of OJO, said in a statement.

“Lever will change the game for individual real estate agents who want to spend less time on back office work and more time on building relationships and helping clients realize their home buying and selling goals. Now more than ever real estate agents and brokerages need a trusted ally so they can get back to basics and do what they do best.”

Miller, who has more than a decade of experience in the real estate industry working as a trainer and systems developer, said she is “thrilled” to join the team at OJO.

“I am confident this partnership will be the driving force in furthering our mission to change the way individual real estate agents operate and approach their business,” Miller said in a statement.

The launch of Lever and acquisition of The LEAD Syndicate come as OJO has begun to transition its real estate industry-facing products under the Movoto umbrella, a move that the firm said will “bring greater alignment between the company’s agent products and Movoto.”

“A greater alignment between our consumer and industry-facing brands will ensure a more seamless experience for consumers and real estate professionals,” John Berkowitz, the CEO and founder of OJO, said in a statement.

“We are laser-focused on ensuring the millions of consumers that come to Movoto actually find or sell a home, and that often starts with finding a great real estate professional.”

In 2023, the firm launched Movoto Pro+, an exclusive real estate network for top teams.