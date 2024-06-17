Want more listings this year? Offrs is a predictive analytics tool that generates listing leads for real estate agents. For over 10 years, they’ve been leveraging big data using a patented artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that sifts through more than 250 data points to determine which homes and homeowners in your zip code are likely to sell their property in the next 12 months.
Then, Offrs helps you target your marketing efforts and spend on those homeowners with the most potential in your targeted zip codes. Offrs’ automated digital marketing, lead nurturing, and even an inside sales function can benefit you. Offrs does the bulk of the work for you and as an agent, you get to jump in when leads have been pinpointed and then qualified, saving you time, energy, and money.
Want to learn more? In this article, we’ll review Offrs’ suite of products designed to help agents laser-focus their marketing efforts on leads with the most potential and automate processes. This allows you to jump in at just the right moment with your listing presentation and take those leads across the finish line.
Summary
Offrs key specs
- Artificial intelligence: Yes
- Automated marketing: Yes, you can use Offrs automated email marketing system or online advertising to connect with quality leads
- Exclusivity: Yes
- Trial period: No
- Pricing: From $399 per month
- Contract requirements: Six-month contract
How does Offrs work?
How does Offrs’ AI-powered lead generation work? Offrs take a comprehensive approach that involves four essential steps.
1. Predictive Analytics
Predictive analytics data is the starting point for every you can do with Offrs. It will help you identify sellers very early, giving you access to them before they’re talking to other agents. How?
Agents gain exclusive access to leads within their neighborhood or targeted zip code(s) and receive a guaranteed minimum of 30 leads per month using Offrs. After you choose your neighborhood or zip code, Offrs activates your area, enabling you to get contact info for leads, sorted by category (FSBO, predictive sellers, expired listings, and exclusive leads).
With every home sale, Offrs’ algorithm improves its understanding of who will likely sell their home next. After more than a decade, it can predict which homes will go on the market with an accuracy of more than 70%! The algorithm looks at life events, income, mortgage debt, job changes, and more, helping you generate high-quality leads more cost-effectively.
2. Automated Digital Advertising
Offrs will target these high-potential leads for you using automated digital advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Google — delivered to the most likely prospects in your zip code(s). Ads drive homeowners to a home valuation tool and lead capture, where they can drop in their email addresses to get a home value estimate. To introduce yourself to every lead in your preferred zip codes, you can choose one or more marketing tools — including online ads, as we’ve mentioned, but also, direct mail and email.
3. Lead Nurturing
For an additional cost, agents gain access to a Real Estate AI Assistant called RAIA — a proprietary tool that communicates with and further qualifies leads found in the steps above by engaging them in automated text and email conversations. RAIA ranks those conversations. As an Offrs user, you’ll be notified about the highest-ranking, most promising conversations occurring between homeowners in your area and RAIA.
4. Lead Conversion
Finally, Offrs’ most premium package includes ROOF, an inside sales team that can jump in and further qualify your local leads found through the process above. A human at their ROOF call center will dial the hottest leads that RAIA has nurtured to determine whether they are looking to sell and put them in touch with you or your team when they’re ready to make a move. Think of it as your concierge inside sales agent (ISA) — setting you up for success to close listing leads within your targeted zip codes.
Offrs alternatives (compared)
|Top Pick
Offrs
Artificial intelligence helps to pinpoint potential seller leads
Target the most likely sellers in your zip code with social media & Google ads. Nurture and further qualify them using RAIA, your AI assistant. ROOF, your concierge inside sales team, helps you and your team get to the closing table more often.
$499/month
|Visit Offrs
|Also Popular
Top Producer
A strong choice for built-in integration and advanced automation tools
Top Producer offers extensive lead generation options, and simplifies and automates workflows, making its plans well suited for those ready to scale their business, no matter how small your budget or how big your team.
$129/month
|Visit Top Producer
|Also Popular
Market Leader
A solid option for lead generation and marketing solutions
A solid option for lead generation and marketing solutions.
$139/month
|Visit Market Leader
|Exclusivity:
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Contract requirements:
|Six-month contract
|One-year contract
|Six-month minimum
|Customer support:
|Articles, videos, email, and phone
|Articles and videos, webinars, email, and live chat
|Email, phone, live chat, and knowledge base
|Free trial period:
|No
|No
|Undisclosed
|Starting price:
|$399
|$129
|$189
Offrs pros & cons
- Helps generate high-quality leads leveraging Offrs predictive analytics tools to find potential sellers (cost depends on your ad budget).
- Guarantees 30 leads per month with its new Lead Feed product.
- Will automatically expand your area at no additional cost if you get less than 30 leads.
- Lacks true CRM features or long-term follow-up tools
Offrs features
AI-Generated Exclusive Listing Leads
Access sellers in your area with Offrs’ Territory Builder, Lead Feed, and Lead Capture features.
- Territory Builder: Search by zip code and access contact information for all homeowners, as well as Offrs leads.
- Lead Feed: Get daily leads through proven online advertising and many data providers from relevant real estate websites.
- Lead Capture: With Offrs’ lead capture ads and landing pages, you can get the right leads at the right time.
AI-Powered Lead Gen
- A patented algorithm: Offrs patented algorithm uses machine-learning A.I. to predict which homes are most likely to sell in the next 12 months, so you don’t waste your time trying to connect with homeowners who aren’t serious about selling. That data is then used to create high-conversion advertising.
AI + ISA Powered Lead Gen (ROOF)
- Conversational AI: Offrs’ patented technology, R.A.I.A, generates conversations with incoming leads using SMS and email, and is trained to convert leads into appointments for you.
- A Human Touch: Offrs’ inside sales agent (ISA) team, ROOF, then uses R.A.A.I. to qualify leads and reaches out to you with referrals. What impresses us is how ROOF’s team of licensed agents balances out the AI aspect with human support. The ROOF team responds to leads needing human intervention and refers leads who are ready to speak to an agent.
Offrs pricing & plans
Offrs has tiered monthly pricing plans ranging from $499 to $1,199. Programs like Offrs A.I. plus ISA-powered lead conversion can make all the difference if you’re a busy agent or team. If you’re looking to maximize savings, the Premium + ISA product is the way to go with its annual plan, saving you nearly 50% over the course of 12 months as compared to the month-to-month plan. And when you join ROOF’s in-house lead qualifying and referral network, pricing is a minimal cost per lead and optional referral fee of 25% of your commission.