How does Offrs work?

How does Offrs’ AI-powered lead generation work? Offrs take a comprehensive approach that involves four essential steps.

1. Predictive Analytics

Predictive analytics data is the starting point for every you can do with Offrs. It will help you identify sellers very early, giving you access to them before they’re talking to other agents. How?

Agents gain exclusive access to leads within their neighborhood or targeted zip code(s) and receive a guaranteed minimum of 30 leads per month using Offrs. After you choose your neighborhood or zip code, Offrs activates your area, enabling you to get contact info for leads, sorted by category (FSBO, predictive sellers, expired listings, and exclusive leads).



With every home sale, Offrs’ algorithm improves its understanding of who will likely sell their home next. After more than a decade, it can predict which homes will go on the market with an accuracy of more than 70%! The algorithm looks at life events, income, mortgage debt, job changes, and more, helping you generate high-quality leads more cost-effectively.

2. Automated Digital Advertising

Offrs will target these high-potential leads for you using automated digital advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Google — delivered to the most likely prospects in your zip code(s). Ads drive homeowners to a home valuation tool and lead capture, where they can drop in their email addresses to get a home value estimate. To introduce yourself to every lead in your preferred zip codes, you can choose one or more marketing tools — including online ads, as we’ve mentioned, but also, direct mail and email.

3. Lead Nurturing

For an additional cost, agents gain access to a Real Estate AI Assistant called RAIA — a proprietary tool that communicates with and further qualifies leads found in the steps above by engaging them in automated text and email conversations. RAIA ranks those conversations. As an Offrs user, you’ll be notified about the highest-ranking, most promising conversations occurring between homeowners in your area and RAIA.

4. Lead Conversion

Finally, Offrs’ most premium package includes ROOF, an inside sales team that can jump in and further qualify your local leads found through the process above. A human at their ROOF call center will dial the hottest leads that RAIA has nurtured to determine whether they are looking to sell and put them in touch with you or your team when they’re ready to make a move. Think of it as your concierge inside sales agent (ISA) — setting you up for success to close listing leads within your targeted zip codes.