After feedback, ICE revises Encompass SDK transition timeline

Clients who wish to use ICE Mortgage Technology‘s legacy Software Development Kit (SDK) technology on Encompass will be afforded a six-month grace period from the original Oct. 31, 2025, transition deadline to the API-based platform before being charged.

The company characterized the new transition timeline not as a delay, but rather an “extension” afforded to clients who might need additional assistance migrating code to the more modern architecture on Encompass.

In an email sent to Encompass clients on Thursday, ICE Mortgage Technology President Tim Bowler said that following “extensive engagement” with clients, he’s heard “two very clear messages” that ICE will use to guide its approach moving forward regarding the transition.

“First, driving efficiency and enhancing the borrower experience are top priorities for you. ICE is investing in delivering an API-first, cloud-based platform that reduces latency and replaces legacy architecture. Clients who have transitioned to our API-based solutions are seeing an average financial benefit of $149 per loan (independent study from MarketWise Advisors Q1 2024). Feedback from partners and clients also highlighted how API calls significantly outperform SDK calls in speed, resulting in substantial monthly savings on CPU and server maintenance. Please note, these benefits are available to all Encompass clients without needing to transition to the web.

Second, many of you have expressed a desire for a more gradual shift to APIs, with a preference for delaying any hard cutoff dates for SDK functionalities until you are ready for a complete transition to APIs. We also appreciate your interest in collaborating more closely with ICE during this transition period and are committed to providing the support you need.”

ICE said that to continue using SDK after Oct. 31, 2025, customers will need to sign up for transitional SDK access. SDK calls will cost $0.50 per unit starting in May. The revised timeline calls for a full sunsetting by April 30, 2027.

“We fully appreciate the complexity and additional effort for our customers in making this transition and will be adding a six month, no-charge grace period following the October 2025 date,” the company said in the email, adding that the sunsetting date would be “collaborative.”

As HousingWire reported late last month, ICE is also sunsetting its legacy CRM and transitioning fully to the more modern Surefire technology.