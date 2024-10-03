ICE launches pilot to sunset old Encompass CRM

ICE Mortgage Technology is continuing to accelerate the adoption of its more modern technologies by sunsetting older tech stacks. The mortgage tech behemoth on Wednesday told clients that it would be launching a pilot program to ultimately sunset Encompass CRM in favor of its more modern Surefire product (which it picked up in the Black Knight acquisition).



The news comes a few weeks after ICE announced that it would be sunsetting its legacy Encompass SDK platform and pushing clients and partners to Encompass Partner Connect and Encompass Developer Connect.



Here’s what ICE said in an email to clients about the pilot program from

What’s happening?

ICE Mortgage Technology® is combining its best-in-class Encompass CRM content with the robust, modern functionality of Surefire™, all at your current Encompass CRM price. As part of this transition, Encompass CRM will be sunset, and customers will self-migrate to Surefire starting in January.



Ahead of this change, we are conducting a guided pilot migration with select customers through the end of 2024. As a participant, your company will receive complimentary, hands-on support from our Product Team as you migrate to Surefire. This will give us an opportunity to refine and improve the migration process based on your feedback, while helping you achieve a successful migration.



This is a limited-time opportunity that is only available through 2024, and I’d love to speak to you about getting started!

Why migrate now?

Customers who wait to migrate until 2025 will do so via our self-serve migration package or, at your option, via our Professional Services Team at standard SOW rates. But as a participant in the pilot migration, you’ll have direct access to our product experts at no additional cost. Streamline the setup of your Surefire account and take the guesswork out of this important transition!



As an added bonus, we will also lock in your current Encompass CRM pricing for two years if you join our pilot program in 2024.*

Why Surefire?

Today, ICE Mortgage Technology offers two of the leading CRM solutions in the industry. By sunsetting Encompass CRM and migrating our customers to Surefire, we can streamline our R&D efforts on a singular, scalable marketing automation solution. This migration will empower your team to scale its marketing efforts, close more loans, and retain customers for life with an integrated, end-to-end marketing automation solution.



Surefire’s advanced capabilities include:

Co-branded property sites and flyers

Brand-aware colors and customizable templates

Outbound dialing

Social media integrations

And much more!