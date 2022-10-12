Black Knight integrates servicing platform with Surefire CRM

Black Knight announced the integration of its digital servicing platform and its Surefire CRM, which it says will enhance customer engagement and retention.

Servicing Digital, offered as an app or responsive web design, allows customers to easily access their loan- and home-related information, as well as perform self-service capabilities. Surefire is a mortgage-specific marketing automation and content solution that helps mortgage professionals reach new customers and earn repeat business.

Through integration, these tools can help servicers increase customer retention while significantly improving the customer experience, Black Knight said.

“Servicers can proactively reach out to homeowners with content that’s uniquely designed to educate them on common questions and to celebrate milestones,” said Joe Nackashi, CEO of Black Knight. “This can contribute to long-term retention by creating meaningful connections between servicers and their customers.”

The integration, for example, offers a video on escrow analysis, one of the most common, non-revenue generating phone calls mortgage servicers receive. By offering this information, servicers can reduce hold times and deliver a better customer experience, Black Knight said.

The firm plans to address topics such as refinance offers and when it is appropriate to drop private mortgage insurance.

The integration follows Black Knight’s introduction of tools that allow lenders to cut costs in a higher-rate environment. Black Knight’s new launches include a new suite that enables lenders to compare loan estimates and closing disclosures from closed loans to minimize fee cure expenses. In August, the firm’s Optimal Blue product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine added a location-based pricing feature that automates the process of collecting census tract data to deliver applicable pricing premiums at the time of rate quote.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. in May struck an agreement to buy Black Knight at $85 a share – at the time $13.1 billion, but federal officials are scrutinizing whether a merger would constitute a monopoly. Combined, the two companies would control roughly two-thirds of the software that is currently used to originate and service the country’s mortgages.