What will property preservation look like in 2023?
Housing Market Tracker: Inventory falls again
HW+ Housing Market Update
How LOs plan to beat the odds in 2023
MortgageReal Estate

New years resolutions from across the housing industry

What will you commit to in 2023?

Happy New Year to everyone in the housing industry! Creating a realistic and inspiring new years resolution for your business can be a creative way to goal set in this new year. In your personal life, you may have created resolutions for eating healthy, trying new experiences or traveling more. And whether or not you quit the gym by February, you should put real thought into a resolution for your business. 

These five leaders from across the housing industry have shared their new year’s resolutions with HousingWire. Use them as inspiration, set your own goals for 2023 and leave behind the notion that resolutions are ‘made to be broken.’  

Matt Lionetti

Agent at The Agency, podcast host and social media guru.

“I really want to pick up my speaking engagements. I just signed with a booking agency, so that is really big for me to continue doing great content. I want to shed a new light on real estate agents. We’ve had such a bad rep, but I know so many great agents and I want to show that off.” 

Amy Moses

Vice President of Marketing and Communication at EscrowTab.

“In 2023, my resolutions are for In-Person Electronic Notarization (IPEN) to be a part of every conversation where eClosing is discussed — and to illuminate how easily lenders can rely on title companies to implement this solution that provides much-needed efficiencies for both parties during this challenging market.”

Kenny Parcell

President of the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

“We’re excited for 2023 opportunities and challenges, and we’re committed to working tirelessly on behalf of our members — an integral part of the brand. Together, we’ll continue promoting the value and importance of homeownership, and support policies that protect property owners’ rights.”

Katie Sweeney

CEO of the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME).

“The year ahead is one of action. Myself, my team and the AIME community are laser-focused on advocating far and wide for borrowers, creating more opportunities for diverse homebuyers and originators, and propelling broker market share further and faster. Our legislative efforts are at the forefront, and we resolve to champion for brokers and consumers alike on Capitol Hill with action in 2023, not just words!”

Clayton Collins 

Founder and CEO of HW Media.

“My priorities are clear and consistent. To build a better and happier life for me and my family. To support and enable growth for the people around me — my friends, clients, colleagues and community. These will be the same priorities I have next year, and the year after that. I’ll build my own energy, I’m not waiting for a tailwind. And I’ll surround myself with ambitious people who are also building their own momentum and share my outlook on progress. Being a quantitative person, I have to put a few metrics in place to measure progress — Five, Twenty and Nineteen. These are personal, and only the people closest to me know what these numbers represent.”

