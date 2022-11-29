NAMB launches roadshow with Freddie Mac and Rocket

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) announced a series of roadshows in partnership with Freddie Mac and Rocket Pro TPO, starting Dec. 8 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The events will feature speakers focused on professional development for loan originators to grow their business and what is likely to happen in the next Congress that could impact the mortgage industry in 2023, according to a statement from NAMB.

Speakers include Mike Fawaz, senior vice president of sales at Rocket Pro TPO, and Freddie Mac representatives Nora Guerra, single-family affordable lending manager, and Tom Smith, technology project manager of single-family strategic delivery.

“NAMB is dedicated to offering the finest professional development tools throughout the entire marketplace,” NAMB board president Ernest Jones Jr. said in a release. “We are fulfilling this promise to our colleagues by offering a full calendar of events throughout 2023 and beyond and are extremely grateful for our partnerships with both Freddie Mac and Rocket Mortgage as our first of many roadshow events in St. Louis is bound to help professionals gain new tools that will assist consumers across the nation.”

Earlier this month, NAMB announced its 2023 agenda at its national conference, where it pledged to advocate for The Trigger Leads Prohibition Act, removing the 3% cap on mortgage broker company payments in collaboration with lawmakers, and the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

NAMB has partnered with Freddie Mac for a professional development program for young mortgage industry leaders over the next year.