NAMB will focus advocacy on trigger leads, 3% QM rule

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), a trade association representing mortgage professionals and homebuyers since its establishment in 1973, announced its agenda for 2023 at it NAMB National conference.

According to a statement, NAMB pledged to advocate for a range of initiatives, including:

The Trigger Leads Prohibition Act, which protects consumers’ data from being sold to companies that are not involved in mortgage processing transactions,

Working with lawmakers on the 3% Qualified Mortgage calculations to remove a 3% cap on mortgage broker company payments already included in the rate set by a lender or creditor,

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, where NAMB wants to expand the Statutory Employee criteria to include Mortgage Loan Originators (MLOs) so they can deduct unreimbursed business expenses.

As a part of NAMB’s 50th anniversary, the organization also entered into a partnership with Freddie Mac for a professional development program focusing on young leaders in the mortgage industry over the next year.

NAMB and Freddie Mac will host events across the U.S. where Freddie Mac will educate the attendees on its affordable housing programs and NAMB will provide classes, credits and certifications on topics such as VA lending, etc.

“NAMB is passionate about its relationship with Freddie Mac and its ability to offer outstanding educational opportunities for members,” said Ernest Jones Jr., the newly appointed board president of NAMB.

During the NAMB National conference, the organization named its new executive board of directors for 2023, comprising Ernest Jones Jr. as board president, Valerie Saunders as president-elect, James Nabor as vice president, Rocke Andrews as treasurer, Lauren Patterson as secretary and Linda McCoy as immediate past president.

“I am honored to hold the title of board president of NAMB, an organization that provides the most prominent tools and advocacy for the mortgage marketplace,” said Jones.